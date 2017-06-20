Is this why Shakti Arora split with fiance Neha Saxena?

Today morning we got the news of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena reportedly ending their four year long affair. Lack of compatibility, constant tiffs and more recently, the stress of a long distance relationship apparently drove a wedge between the couple, who were together for four years now. While the actress has maintained that they are very much together, sources to The Times of India suggested that they are on a break to know where their relationship is ended to. Bollywood Life got some exclusive scoop from some sources close to the couple. (Also Read: Break Up Alert: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Shakti Arora ENDS his relationship with Neha Saxena)

An insider told Bollywood Life, “Yes, it is true that they were having tiffs. There are two major issues relating to the couple. One of them is commitment phobia. Shakti and Neha have been engaged for four years now and she really wants to get married to him. However, he tasted true success post Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and is doing very well in Indonesia, where he has a sustainable fan base. Shakti feels that marriage will dent his image of a sexy and desirable actor, which is counter-productive at this stage. In the mean time, Neha is fed up of waiting since four years and really wanted to get hitched.” It should be noted that Shakti will be in Jakarta for a few months more as he has taken up new projects. (Also Read: Shakti Arora mobbed in Indonesia – watch video!)

This is not just the only reason behind the reported break-up. The source also told us, “Shakti is really disappointed with how Neha Saxena’s career has failed to take off. She did her last show in 2013, Amita Ka Amit and was seen in Nach Baliye 7 in 2015. He feels she is not serious enough about her career and this has upset him. Ego issues have cropped up between the two.” We repeatedly tried to get in touch with Neha but she was unavailable on call and sms.

Shakti, popular as Ranveer from Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi met Neha on the sets of Tere Liye. He had just broken up with his girlfriend back then. The two became the best of friends and their relationship slowly blossomed into love. They have been a rock-steady couple throughout. In fact, Shakti has revealed at the end of 2016 how demonetisation made him push his wedding ahead. We hope that this is just a phase in the life of the two lovebirds and their relationship prevails. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…