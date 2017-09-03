Is Tiger Shroff going to play a double role in Baaghi 2? Watch this video to find out…

Baaghi 2 this time is gonna be double the fun and action. And guess what? You are also gonna get a double dose of Tiger Shroff! Nope, he ain’t gonna be doing a double role in the movie but this time Baaghi 2 is going to be all about the battle he faces within. In a video shared on Twitter, Tiger Shroff shows us a glimpse of what the sequel of Baaghi, Baaghi 2 is going to be about and we are thrilled already! Can you believe it? If you are a Tiger Shroff fan, you are definitely in for a treat! Check out the video Tiger shared on Twitter right below.



“Wont let him beat me, my biggest competition. #itsmevsme #comingsoon,” he captioned the post.

Talking about the film, Tiger’s girlfriend Disha Patani has been roped in as the leading lady. Initially, it was said that Shraddha was keen on playing the role, since she was a part of Baaghi as well. However, the makers soon confirmed that not Shraddha, Disha will be seen opposite Tiger in the film. Well, it’s a treat for the lovebirds as they will now “officially” get a lot of time together. And also for their fans, who miss seeing the couple more often. (ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff wears his ‘Last Clean Shirt’ on a date with Disha Patani – view HQ pics!)

The shoot of the film began last month itself. They shot for a dance sequence for Baaghi 2. Quoting a source, a daily reported, “The song will see Tiger and Disha perform a lot of acrobatics. Unfortunately, Disha was advised rest for two weeks after an ankle injury because of which there was a lull in prep. But she has recovered now and rehearsals are set to resume soon. The song is being choreographed by director Ahmed Khan.”