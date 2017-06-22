Is Transformers director Michael Bay planning a sequel for Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage’s The Rock?

“Transformers: The Last Knight” director Michael Bay has revealed he has an idea for a sequel to his 1996 hit action movie “The Rock”, which starred Sir Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage.

Bay’s terrorism story is set in the notorious Alcatraz Island prison in San Francisco Bay and starred Sir Sean Connery, 85, and Nicolas Cage 53.

Although it was praised by critics and was a big box office success, a follow-up has never happened.

Bay revealed that he has a plot in mind for a sequel which would explore the repercussions for Goodspeed receiving the damaging microfilm, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“The sequel that I have in my mind for this movie is basically after Nic Cage is married to Carla, they drive off. Nic Cage has this microfilm of all this bad government confidential (info), like, who killed JFK? (John F Kennedy) The government comes after Nic Cage with a vengeance. We’re talking out to kill. It turns into more of a thriller. Nic Cage has nowhere to turn, because he’s been stabbed in the back by the government, and they’re after him.

“Maybe he takes Carla (character from the film), I’m not sure. Maybe they separate. I’d really like to separate Nic and Carla, and have Nic try to employ the help of Sean Connery. Basically, taking The Rock off exactly where it left off,” said Bay.