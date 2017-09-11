Is Varun Dhawan’s October based on Hollywood film Her? Read EXCLUSIVE details

One look at Varun Dhawan‘s filmography and you’ll see how nicely he has balanced it out when it comes to doing masala entertainers and films that are high on content. He’s delivered his best in both the worlds. Adding to that, he has now signed another film that is deemed to make audience fall in love with Varun Dhawan – the actor. Few weeks ago, we exclusively told you how Varun Dhawan had bagged this Shoojit Sircar-starrer. And now here’s another exclusive scoop about the film. According to a source close to the film, October, is a love story but it is unlike any other love story seen in Bollywood. Also read: Here’s how Varun Dhawan bagged Shoojit Sircar’s October – read EXCLUSIVE details

Even though the film has newbie, Banita Sandhu, as the female lead, according to the source, the film is centred around Varun Dhawan’s character. It’s a love story about one character. Yes, in simple words it is like Hollywood flick, Her, that starred Joaquin Phoenix but it’s on a very spiritual level. In fact, the film will be high on medical jargons. It’s sort of an experiment that the makers hope will strike a chord with the current generation.

Earlier, we’ve revealed to you how Varun Dhawan had grabbed the film. According to our sources, it was Varun Dhawan who went to Shoojit Sircar and expressed his desire to work with him. Our source reveals that Varun Dhawan came to Shoojit Sircar and requested him to start a film with him. During that time Shoojit was already toying with the idea of October and decided to give Varun a go ahead, as he is well aware of his acting ability and vast range, thanks to Badlapur, ABCD 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and other films. Also read: Revealed! The reason why Varun Dhawan’s October will star debutant, Banita Sandhu

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more exclusive and latest updates…