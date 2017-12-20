Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor wrap up the first shooting schedule of Dhadak in Rajasthan – view pics

Bollywood is all set to welcome two more beautiful faces in the industry. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are the aspiring actors working on their debut project Dhadak. A launch pad by Dharma Productions is a dream come true for any actor in the whole wide world. Well, Janhvi and Ishaan are another step closer to their dream. The gorgeous duo has wrapped the first shooting schedule of their film. The pictures of the two upcoming stars, in their look from Dhadak, have surfaced on the internet. They stand with their crew, beaming with glee. The cheerful pic will surely get you excited for the venture. Earlier, a pic released by Dharma Productions reveals the names of the characters played by Janhvi and Ishaan. They are called Park and Madhuk in the film. Cute, right?

Dhadak is an official remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi film, Sairat. The plot is about a young-adult couple and how their love faces the wrath of the society because they belong to different castes. As per reports on Hindustan Times, a source revealed, "While it is an adaptation of Sairat, it is not an exact copy as the makers are just taking the strengths from the original and weaving some new bits." While the original film was set in Maharashtra, the Hindi version will be set in Rajasthan. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are called Pari and Madhuk in Dhadak; here's the proof)

As per reports on Hindustan Times, a source revealed, “While it is an adaptation of Sairat, it is not an exact copy as the makers are just taking the strengths from the original and weaving some new bits.” While the original film was set in Maharashtra, the Hindi version will be set in Rajasthan. And rather than in a village, Dhadak will have an urban setting with Jhanvi playing an upper middle class or rich diva, while Ishaan will be a stud from the poor section of the society. With the film set to release on July 06, 2018, we are quite excited about this one.