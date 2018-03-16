Ishaan Khatter goes the Shahid Kapoor way, posts an incredibly hot mirror selfie – view pic

Ishaan Khatter surely knows how to set the temperatures soaring. The actor, who is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, posted an incredibly hot selfie on his Instagram account. I mean, just imagine, you wake up, pick up your phone, open Instagram and the first thing you see is Ishaan’s drool-worthy body. The picture, as Ishaan revealed, is from July 2017, the time when he was shooting for his first film, Beyond The Clouds, which has been directed by Iranian film director, Majid Majidi. “Jan’2017. 8 kilos down. Prep for Amir. #beyondtheclouds,” [sic] read the caption on Ishaan’s post.

Check it out right here:

This mirror selfie instantly reminded us of the king supreme of mirror-fies (yeah, we came up with that) and Ishaan’s brother, Shahid Kapoor. Shahid‘s Instagram account is a visual treat, there is no denying it. I mean, the man is so good looking from every angle that every picture of his makes all the boys go green with envy. But Shahid is no stranger to feeling his reflection.

It’s a lazy Saturday . A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 4, 2015 at 4:59am PDT

Looks like Ishaan is following Shahid’s footsteps. We have seen how they sometimes go for training together. And the way Ishaan styles himself these days, looks like he is taking all the notes from his elder brother and the similarities are hard to ignore. Read this piece we did few months back and you will know.

