Ishaan Khatter JUMPS OFF the first floor for Janhvi Kapoor and we have captured it in 7 clicks

Because you see, walking out from the main door is too mainstream for Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say! Both Ishaan and Janhvi Kapoor were at the gym this morning but little did Janhvi expect that the crazy boy would jump off the window to only reach faster to the car. Like can you believe it he just did that? We wonder how would have Janhvi reacted after seeing Ishaan’s (not-so) safe landing inside her car. Also read: Exclusive! Ishaan Khatter in love with Janhvi Kapoor; shops special gifts for her

Of course, this isn’t the first time Ishaan has done something crazy for Janhvi. From what we hear, he keeps going out of his way to impress Janhvi by either shopping expensive gifts or doing cutesy things to win her heart. While buzz is that the two are secretly dating. We let you decide what’s their relationship status like; especially after this jumping act. Here, check out their pictures below:

On the work front, Ishaan and Janhvi are currently wrapping up the shoot of their film Dhadak (Sairat remake). They recently also shot for the famous dance anthem Zingaat with Farah Khan choreographing their moves. Although it’s left to see how will their chemistry turn out to be on the big screen but do you think Ishaan’s heart really ‘Dhadaks’ for Jahnvi in real life? Comment below and do keep watching this space for more updates on this cute new couple in town.