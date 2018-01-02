Ishaan Khatter keeps Shahid Kapoor company at the gym and whisks off Mira Kapoor for a movie date over the New Year weekend – view HQ pics

The New Year has begun and it’s officially time to get back to work. But the New Year weekend that was extended thanks to the first day of the year falling on Monday, provided enough opportunity to revellers to continue partying even after New Year’s Eve. Making the most of this was Ishaan Khatter, who is already shooting for his debut Bollywood film, Dhadak, that stars him with debutante, Janhvi Kapoor. So while there seems to be a break in the film’s schedule, the newbies are going all out, spending time with their loved ones. Ishaan was spotted on new year day, spending some quality time with brother and sister-in-law.

Ishaan kept Shahid company at the gym. The brothers hit the gym and it’s proof that fitness is definitely one of the resolutions that these men have made in the new year. Next, Ishaan took Mira on a movie date and the two looked oh-so-cute together. Ishaan seemed to be feeling particularly goofy as he tried to amuse the paps with his hoodie antics, refusing to pose for them. Check out the pics from Ishaan’s outing right here…

Here’s Mira perhaps asking Ishaan to pose for the shutterbugs…

Here’s him being goofy, playing peek-a-boo…

Before finally unveiling his face!

And here are the pics of his gym session with Shahid…

Well, now that Ishaan has spent time with both Shahid and Mira, he should also play a little with Misha. Guess, she must be feeling left out since Ishaan is keeping her parents busy and the uncle better make up for it. After this brief respite, Ishaan will get busy with the shoot of Dhadak and later whirlwind promotions since it is his debut film and he will be going all out for it. 2018 definitely seems to be a busy and important year for the lad and it is only natural that he is prepping up for it by chilling a little. His film, Beyond The Clouds, screened at IFFI and received much praise, only fuelling our anticipation for his Hindi film, that is the official remake of the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat.