Ishq Mein Mar Jawan, Kasam – Tere Pyar Ki or Dil Se Dil Tak – which show you really want to see in place of Sasural Simar Ka?

It is finally confirmed. Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ Sasural Simar Ka is finally going off air after a run of six years. The show that began as a tale of women empowerment and family drama suddenly became a supernatural fest of sorts with every kind of sorcery, evil spirit and magical force finding a spot in the religious Bharadwaj household. Seriously, there was no other place in the world. We saw a Naagin played by Ssara Khan seducing the men while a moon-girl called Chandramani made an entry two years later. Plus, there was Patali Devi and of course, the Makkhi which made Sasural Simar Ka simply unforgettable though not in a genuinely memorable way. (Also Read: Arjun Bijlani’s Ishq Mein Mar Jawan to replace Sasural Simar Ka – watch promo)

As per news and announcement, Arjun Bijlani’s Ishq Main Mar Jawan will take the slot of Sasural Simar Ka. The handsome hero was the face of Colors’ chart-topping show, Naagin, which had a fab run. He is joined by Alisha Panwar. Buzz is that it is a tale of a man who falsely implicates a girl in a series of murders. Later, it is revealed he is shielding his psychopath wife who has committed a series of murders. It is made by Beyond Dreams who is behind shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Earlier, there was buzz that Ssharad Malhotra’s Kasam – Tere Pyar Ki or Sidharth Shukla – Rashami Desai – Jasmin Bhasin’s Dil Se Dil Tak would replace Sasural Simar Ka. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 starts from September 24 at 10pm and shows are seeing a shift. Colors Devanshi will also shut shop as part of the revamp. We feel it would have been better to have Ishq Mein Mar Jawan at a later slot. Tell us which show you feel is the best replacement for Sasural Simar Ka? (Also Read: SHOCKING! Siddharth Shukla insulted and ousted from the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak?)