Ishqbaaaz 4 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay gives Svetlana 50 percent shares of the Oberoi Empire much to the shock of the family

Ishqbaaz starts with Pinky discussing why everyone has gathered for a family meeting. She says she has to go to the parlour. Svetlana walks in and wishes everyone a good morning. Pinky taunts her and tells her to go away. Svetlana says she is still a part of the family. Shivaay walks in with a file in his hand. Svetlana asks him why is she quiet? Jhanvi also scolds her calling her a cheap woman. She says she will kick her out and grabs her hand. Svetlana taunts her calling her no more than a servant. Pinky tells Shivaay to throw Svetlana out of the house. But he is quiet. Shivaay turns and says as per board meeting held at Oberoi office, I have transferred 50 per cent of the shares to Svetlana. Daadi is shocked. He says as per contract she is 50 per cent of owner of Oberoi Empire. Tej is furious.

A flashback is shown where Tej and senior Oberoi’s are discussing how they burnt Kalyani Mills to get insurance money. Shakti is seen telling Tej that how could he risk innocence lives for some money. Svetlana says if this video is released then Shakti will testify against Tej and the whole family will crumble down. Shivaay asks her for her price. She asks for 50 per cent shares of Oberoi Empire, the ones held by Omkara and Rudra. She says the sons have to suffer for Tej’s misconduct. The family is furious with SSO but he gives his declaration. He says Svetlana will live in this house from now on. Jhanvi asks him if it is his game plan. SSO says he has signed the papers. Tej sees the file and loses his cool.

Svetlana announces that she wants the best room in the house, which is Tej and Jhanvi’s bedroom. She tells them to vacate it. She taunts Jhanvi that she got what she wanted, which included her bedroom. She tells her to show her anger on Shivaay as he helped her. Svetlana thanks Shivaay and leaves. Anika walks upto SSO while everyone looks at him angrily. Daadi asks him why he did this? He says my decision is final. Tej says you have to answer us. Shivaay says I did what I felt was right. Tej blames him for ruining Omkara and Rudra’s future. He says I was never a good father but you were the world’s best brother. Why did you do this? Shivaay says I was forced to do it. He calls him a cheat. Shakti says my son can never do this. Daadi says his brothers are his life, he can never cheat them.

Tej says I always felt that way but today I see that Shivaay has cheated them. Shakti asks him to disclose the truth and the reason behind it. He forces him and so does Daadi. The old lady says I trust you completely, Shivaay says I cannot explain anything. Tej says you have no justification for your actions. Pinky says my son has always worked for his family. Everyone demands answers from him. Pinky and Jhanvi have an argument where the former says you’re blaming my son.

Rudra tells them to shut up and says we know that he has taken the correct decision. He says my brother is always right. Tej scolds Rudra for being naive. Shakti says let us sit down and discuss. Tej says the time for talks is over. Anika asks him what happened. He tells her not to interfere. She tells him to reveal the reason. SSO yells at Anika. He says you know I don’t answer people. He tells the family to accept and respect his decision. Shivaay moves away. Svetlana is thrilled that her plan is perfect. She says the family will be ripped apart. She calls up her lawyer and says she wants to see her shares in physical form. Shivaay calls up a man and says he wants complete info on Kalyani Mills tragedy official and unofficial. Anika is crying in the bedroom. She ignores him. He pins her against the wall. She says you don’t listen to anyone. He says he is SSO. Anika blames his ego for the mess. She says Sweet Singh Oberoi has disappeared. He grabs her and says a man never changes. Anika says I will also change my attitude if you do this. He says in the coming days do not try to correct my decisions. Anika says I will not stop you do whatever you feel like. She leaves the room.