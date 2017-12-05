Ishqbaaaz 5 December 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay is furious as Svetlana further corners him; Tia makes a re-entry in his life

Ishqbaaz starts with Tej reading the files. He is furious. Jhanvi tells Tej that Svetlana must have forced Shivaay. He says why did he transfer my sons’ shares and not his. He screams that my sons are not interested in business. Tej says SSO pushed Omkara towards art and did not let Rudra take interest in business. Jhanvi says Shivaay is hiding the actual reason from us. Jhanvi calls up Omkara to tell him what happened. Omkara says I am busy and says he cannot talk to her now. Tej is still angry, he says Omkara is blind in Shivaay’s love. Tej says I will do whatever is needed to safeguard my sons inheritance. Tej drags Gauri to Shivaay and says this is your sister. He says you brought her from Bareilly to Mumbai to be Om’s wife. Tej says you have ruined her future.

Shivaay requests him not to drag Gauri into this. She says I fully trust SSO that he will never do anything wrong. Tej calls Shivaay shameless. Pinky comes there and says my son is not answerable to anyone. Jhanvi tells her to shut up. Pinky says no one is seeing my son’s goodness. She says my son has worked hard for this empire and has created this wealth. She says he can do whatever he wishes. Tej blames Pinky saying she has poisoned her son’s ears. Tej says a woman who for her own benefit can call her own son illegitimate can do anything. Pinky also lashes out at Tej terming him a womaniser and Jhanvi a drunkard. She says you have not given any values to your sons. Pinky calls Omkara a drug addict and Rudra a Casanova. Shivaay tells Pinky not to badmouth his brothers.

Shivaay apologises to Tej saying he will make things right and asks for some time. He asks Tej if he trusts him. Jhanvi says she trusts Shivaay and asks him to swear on her. Shivaay promises to Jhanvi that he will set everything right irrespective of whatever price he has to pay for it. Shivaay says if needed, I will give my life for it. Anika sheds buckets listening to this. Svetlana overhears all this and says it is time for my next move. She makes a call to someone and tells the person to be ready. Shivaay is driving on the road and his car hits someone. He sees her and is shocked. He brings the person home. It is Tia.

Anika remembers all her past conversations with Tia. Shivaay wakes up Tia. She gets up and pretends she has lost her vision. Tia starts crying helplessly. Anika consoles her. Tia says she is about to get divorced and asks Shivaay how did she meet with an accident. They help her to her feet. Shivaay confesses that the accident happened by his car. Shivaay reassures her that she will be fine as he will look after her treatment. Anika consoles her. Tia gives a wink and we see Svetlana. At night, Tia tells Svetlana that SSO-Anika have done a lot for her. Svetlana tells her that the Oberoi’s are responsible for their downfall. They took away their business and father. Tia says Tej Uncle said dad died in an accident. Svetlana expresses her unhappiness with her. Tia says I am sorry I forgot how much we suffered because of them. Svetlana says these brothers stand for love and we for hate. Let us see who wins. Svetlana says our thrid sister is also with us. They swear to destory the Oberoi’s. It is Oberoi’s Vs Kapoor’s from now on.

Shivaay makes a call to the investigator to ask if details have been found. He says I need the footage at every cost. Svetlana walks inside the room and flirts with him. She says you look hot when angry. Svetlana says you are my business partner now. She gives him a to do list and tells him to follow instructions. He says he does not take orders. She says this media event is to announce that we are business parters. SSO reads her instructions and is livid. He goes to her and says before I lose my temper, get out of this room. Svetlana bathes in the pool with the money.

She sees Tej who walks past her. She says I can show you something that will change your mood. He sees the pool filled with notes. Svetlana taunts him that in this family, kids take decisions and elders remain quiet. He says you must have blackmailed SSO. She says he only gave away Om and Rudra’s shares and not his. Svetlana instigates him and says this house will burn.