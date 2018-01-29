Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta’s sixth wedding anniversary celebrations are royally romantic – view pics!

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta took a few days off from the shoot of his show to whisk wife Jankee away to a luxe property in Udaipur for their sixth wedding anniversary celebrations. The actor who loves travelling makes sure he takes her somewhere on her birthday and wedding anniversary. They celebrated her birthday in the stunning valley of Gulmarg in Kashmir but it is Udaipur for this occasion. We know with the lovely backdrop of Lake Pichola, it is one of the most gorgeous tourist spots in Rajasthan. Nakuul’s hometown also happens to be Udaipur. He hails from Prithviraj Chauhan’s family and his father has also written about their lineage in a book The Rajputana Chronicles. (Also Read: Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami spill their dirty secrets and you cannot miss it; watch video)

Well, the couple seem to be enjoying the comforts of The Leela Palace, which extended them a lovely welcome. They were greeted with the choicest desserts that had their pictures. We know that Nakuul apparently has a huge sweet tooth. Jankee also wrote on Twitter that she always felt that husbands like him only existed in fairytales but he is a reality while he called her his best part. Check out the pictures…(Also Read: Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Ruslaan Mumtaz attend Alekh Sangal’s engagement; view pics!)

Happy VI ‘Best Half’ ❤️ A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Jan 27, 2018 at 8:38pm PST

Nakuul married Jankee in 2012 January in a traditional Rajasthani wedding. The actor did not talk much about his personal life but never denied being in a relationship. This was just before the shoot of his first show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. They are childhood sweethearts and Jankee was the first girl he dated. He says it was one of his happiest moments when she agreed to marry him. She is a voice over artiste with her own band. The couple are very supportive of each other in every way. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…