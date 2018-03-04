Ishqbaaaz supervising producer commits suicide due to financial troubles

In a shocking turn of events, Sanjay Bairagi, supervising producer of Star Plus’ popular show, Ishqbaaz committed suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of a building in Malad West’s Silicon Park. The incident took place on March 2, the day of Holi. Earlier it was being said that Bairagi, who was 40-years-old lost his balance and fell off after suffering a cardiac arrest, but later cops found a suicide note suggesting that Bairagi might have ended his own life. As per a report in Mid Day, Bairagi had gone to play Holi with his friends and family members. He even uploaded pictures on social media. But after two hours, he jumped off from the bedroom of his apartment. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. ALSO READ: Relax, people! Ishqbaaz is NOT going off-air

In his suicide note, Bairagi wrote, “It’s my fault. My family is suffering and I have financial troubles. No one should be held responsible.” Ishqbaaz’s producer Gul Khan spoke to Spotboye.com and said, “Sanjay was an efficient worker and was controlling the entire production work. He wasn’t directly reporting to me hence I wouldn’t know the cause of death. We (the team) went to the funeral yesterday and have still not recovered from what we saw.”

Bairagi is survived by his wife and two kids.