Ishqbaaaz’s Nakuul Mehta shoots for a deadly sequence and heads back home in Mumbai local – watch video

Ishqbaaaz is set for some interesting episodes ahead with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) leaving the Oberoi mansion. Producer Gul Khan has shared a thrilling video that shows that ShiVika’s life is in danger. It shows Anika and Shivaay fighting with death. They will be trapped in a bus on a hill. The video shows a bus trapped in a valley and Anika and Shivaay trapped in it. The makers of Ishqbaaaz have introduced this new drama that seems inspired by the Hollywood film Street and Hindi film Welcome.

Gul wrote on Instagram: From writers sitting for hours n hours to crack a plot to the production team to do this levels of production and to the direction team to make it alive, to actors who work with such dedication! How much of blood and sweat goes in just 1 sequence of one episode! Hats off to all of them for this level of head work !! Proud to be part of this team guys.

The current Ramayan track in Ishqbaaz promises a lot of chills and thrills. As Anika and Shivaay leave the Oberoi mansion and they straight head to Goa. Enroute to Goa their bus meets an accident and they get trapped. Shivaay like a true hero though manages to save Anika.

The sequence was shot last evening in Naigaon for a full day. While returning from the shoot Nakuul Mehta travelled by local train. All the passengers recognised him and he was almost mobbed. He clicked many selfies and the cutest was one with a bunch of kids. Since Nakuul had to attend a wedding he had no choice but to take a train. He would reach the fastest in a train. He says,” Had a friend’s wedding to run back to from Naigaon. The only way I would make it is local :)”.