Ishqbaaz 11 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Anika says the magical ‘I Love You’ to Shivaay and his reaction is EPIC

Ishqbaaz starts with Daadi asking Shivaay what is Loveakshari. He says it is love plus antakshari. He says it is a new game. Rudra tells Anika that SSO is trying hard to hear the three magical words from her mouth. Shakti asks Shivaay to explain what is Loveakshari. He says this means singing only love songs. Daadi blames SSO for annoying Anika. He says I am helping Anika express her feelings. The game begins. They are divided into two teams who have to sing only love/romantic songs. It starts with Anika and SSO gives her the word, Intezaar. Anika struggles and starts singing Nahi Nahi, Abhi Karo Intezaar.

Bhavya decides to investigate Svetlana's room as the whole family is busy in the function. She snoops around. Tej dressed as Peter Dsouza enters inside the room. He sees Bhavya who has hidden behind the curtain. Tej decides to help Bhavya whom he feels can help all of them, being a cop. He starts singing O Maria and walks towards the cupboard singing about a key. Bhavya feels it is a hint and decides to check the cupboard. It is locked but she manages to open it. Rudra gets close to Anika and says Bhavya is missing. It is Rudra's turn to sing in Antakshari. He sings Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shivaay looks into Anika's eyes and starts romancing her again. He signals to Rudra to leave. She has opened the cupboard and the locker. She opens a box and finds a key. Bhavya thinks it is the key that holds Svetlana's secret. She takes it and closes the cupboard.

Again, it is Anika’s turn and Shivaay gives her the word, Love. Svetlana enters her oom and Bhavya hides. Rudra barges inside and tells Svetlana to come for the function. Shivaay tries to trick Anika into singing Kaate Nahi Kaatte Din Yeh Raat. He also gives her hints. Daadi scolds SSO for siding with her. Anika does not want to sing the song and makes excuses. She says I do not remember the song.

Om is driving the car and sees Gauri almost unconscious in her seat. He gets down and picks her up in his arms. The goons chase them. They see Om’s car and hunt for Rikara. Om takes Gauri to the forest and draws water for her from a tubewell. He makes her drink water and Gauri opens her eyes. The time is ticking off and Shivaay is persuading Anika to sing. Finally, she gets up and sings the song but feels shy to say I Love You. SSO gets up and says complete it Anika…She says I forgot the lines. SSO is losing his patience. Anika pretends to have forgotten. Jhanvi smiles at Shivaay’s predicament. Angrily, SSO leaves the room. Gauri spots the goons and RiKara hides behind a tree. Om throws a stone and they run behind the noise. Slowly, they walk out from the bush and run towards the car. They manage to escape. Tried, the goons leave them. Rudra diverts Svetlana’s attention asking her to make dosa, chutney and other South Indian dishes for him. Svetlana says I will make them after finishing some work. He asks her to give money for buying coconut. Bhavya leaves the room.

Shivaay feels upset that Anika did not confess and he lost. She comes from behind and asks what did you lose? Annoyed, Shivaay says I have to attend to calls. Anika asks why did you angrily leave the room. Shivaay says you did not say the third words and are pretending to act smart. He says you can never say those words. She says I can say and I don’t need function or songs for it. She says I can say upfront. Anika says I have a condition, you cannot use your hands for 30 seconds. She gets close and spoils SSO’s hair. They come close as she throws him on the bed. Anika whispers I Love You Shivaay in his ears.

Stunned, Shivaay gets up and asks are 30 seconds over. He sets his hair. Anika wonders if he really heard her and he is setting his hair. He is about to drink water but she takes away the glass of water. Anika says angrily, I said I Love You to you and would you like to say something in return. He says thank you and she is shocked. Upset, Anika says I said such a big time and you’re saying thank you. She pours the glass of water on him and leaves. As she exits, Shivaay dances in joy as she has confessed. Rudra tells Bhavya that she need not thank her. He teases her that he has saved her life on many occasions. He says I want money from your office or you to complete my mission. Bhavya tells him to be quiet. Rudra tells Bhavya that she has lovely eyes. He says if I love someone’s eyes after SSO, it is your eyes. Bhavya shows him the key that she got from Svetlana’s room. She says we have to unearth her secrets now. Anika is upset that Shivaay had dismissed her with a thank you. She swears revenge. In his room, he is drying himself up. She says what were you thinking when you said thank you to me. Anika is upset that he is not reacting as she hoped he would. Shivaay tells himself to stop behaving like a teenager and also confess his feelings. He says I will also confess. Anika comes in front of him and he is again nervous. Anika thinks what is wrong with SSO. Peter finds Svetlana’s cupboard open and feels glad that Bhavya has got the keys. He says we Oberois will never let you be successful. Svetlana walks inside the room and asks Peter what is he doing in the room. He tells her to stay in character. Svetlana says I am sure you have done something wrong. She finds the cupboard locked and feels relaxed. But she thinks I have to find out, what is Peter upto.