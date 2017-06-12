Ishqbaaz 12th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Anika reveals the truth to OmRu as they make a final promise to their Bhabhi!

Ishqbaaz for the day has some major foundations laid for the separation track coming up. We are so thankful that our Anikara and Aniru are spared from the ambush and we know today that the brothers stand strong with Anika(Surbhi Chandna) and know for sure that-unki bhabhi sachchi hai- now that is some ray of hope in the tunnel of darkness that stands ahead for us ShiVika shippers. The episode begins with Om(Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) confronting the Anika they know so well, about what she said to Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) about the shares. Om and Rudra refuse to believe anybody or anything over the Anika that they know(we so hoped Shivaay would do the same!!). Rudra finally makes Anika vow on his life and makes her say what the matter is. She makes both of them promise on her head that they will not reveal this to anybody not even Shivaay himself. She tells them the truth about Shivaay being the illegitimate child of Shakti(Siraj Mustafa) and Kamini(Amrapali Gupta) and also Mahi being Shivaay’s twin. OmRu are shaken beyond words as Anika further tells them that it was Pinky(Nikita Anand) herself who revealed this to her. Rudra and Om want to tell Shivaay everything , they promise Anika they will not let Shivaay break but Anika is not letting that happen. Anika falls on their feet begging them to keep this information from Shivaay as he would break if he knows (Why Oh Why!!). Later she asks them to help her with one last thing(..and we are sure it has to do with her going out of Oberoi mansion..sigh sigh). (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Tej to drop bomb on Shivaay’s head by declaring his illegitimate status)

Anika thinks about the time she came to this house and how she hated it but now as she leaves she cannot bear it. She thinks this is to be her last night with Shivaay and she promises she would make it memorable so as to lead an entire life with the memory of it (..they are killing us slowly..). Shivaay makes a drink for himself as he remembers how Anika reacted a while back. Anika enters their room and Shivaay says he is very angry with her because he knows this is not his Anika and also he is not able to figure out why she is doing this. Anika runs to hug him and she touches him on his face as she tries to memorize her Shivaay for one last time. Shivaay does not understand this and he asks her what she wants, she says she wants only her “tadibaaz Shivaay“. Shivaay replies by saying he wants his Anika -his “khidkhithod Anika“. They give us some precious last ShiVika moments for us cherish for a longtime now -till they meet again! As Shivaay moves away for a moment Anika comes to reality and thinks she cannot get weak now as she getting closer to Shivaay will only make things more difficult for her to move away. In her stress she gulps down the drink Shivaay made even before he could stop her. Shivaay then makes her sit and fusses over his Anika, he hates it when she jokes about drinking poison, he worries over her, he cannot miss her(..and he doesn’t even know this is the last of it…oh cruel cruel Pinky!!!). In her intoxicated state she prepares to tell Shivaay about something she is doing for him, his happiness and the love of his family, she tries to tell him about Pinky as Shivaay urges her to speak.(we so hope she would…but she will not and we cannot bear it)

Precap: Shivaay tells the family that when a relationship begins at a sour note it has to be repaired or the marks remain, so he wishes to do something. Jahnvi says she is totally with him in this but Pinky has to open her mouth but Jahnvi stops her by saying she has to atleast for once think of her son’s happiness.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com