Ishqbaaz 13th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Jahnvi knows the truth and supports Anika

Ishqbaaz starts with Anika(Surbhi Chandna) getting up in the morning and she finds an angry Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) who is busy speaking on phone and arranging something. Anika does not understand when Shivaay gets away without saying a word to her and does not even smile. Anika remembers what she did last night and gets confused if she has told Shivaay everything. Later she gets ready and thinks about that being the last day in this house for her. Pinky(Nikita Anand) is busy tearing ShiVika pictures and says she will never allow anybody to get more important in Shivaay’s life than herself. Anika is still wondering what is wrong with Shivaay as Shivaay keeps avoiding her. Shivaay calls a family meeting and tells everyone to prepare for surprise he is planning for Anika. Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) happily agrees to support Shivaay and quietens Pinky when she opens her mouth. Later on Anika calls OmRu to remember their promise and help her out. Jahnvi comes and tells Anika she knows about her plan, she tells Anika they should go on and tells Shivaay everything. Anika begs her to help her and not tell Shivaay anything. Jahnvi agrees and hugs her. Jahnvi tries to talk to Pinky but Pinky is her usual stinking self and does not listen to Jahnvi. Anika thinks about Shivaay as she wears the mangalsutra. She drops it and Shivaay comes there and makes her wear the mangalsutra.(Also Read: Anika reveals the truth to OmRu as they make a final promise to their Bhabhi!)

Precap: Anika tells Shivaay he has a problem with her lineage and Omkara is of illegitimate birth, she wants to show the video but Shivaay tells he is breaking all ties with Anika and throws her out.

