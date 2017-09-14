Ishqbaaz 14 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Rudra discovers that Bhavya is elder to him by four years; Gauri gets humiliated at the exhibition

Ishqbaaz starts with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) checking some files. Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) comes and says he needs to discuss something important and confidential. Rudra looks very stressed and says he is feeling awkward. Rudra says I am facing a problem that is weird. Shivaay gets curious. Rudra says it is about my performance. He says I have to prove to Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) that I am a man but I am unable to do so. Shocked, Shivaay says he cannot help him. Rudra says I want Bhavya to be as happy as Anika and says the world knows what a performer Shivaay is. He feels embarrassed and says he cannot help. Shivaay tells Rudra to go to a doctor. Rudra says I need to earn money. He says today is the last day to fulfill Bhavya’s challenge. Shivaay feels relieved to know that Rudra has business problem and not gent’s problem. When Rudra understands that SSO thought otherwise, he says bhaiyya how can you doubt me or my masculinity. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Pinky uses the ugly family secret to separate Shivaay and Anika)

Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) lands up at Om’s (Kunal Jaisingh) art exhibition and spots him talking to a client. She imagines that he is giving out his hand to her and drawing her close to him. Om tells everyone that Gauri is his inspiration. The dream sequence ends, and Gauri spots very modern women in the exhibition. Shivaay explains to Rudra that money is a function of the mind. He tries to explain the concept of buyer-seller and the art of salesmanship. Shivaay feels happy to know that Rudra is fine. Gauri feels damn awkward at the exhibition and thinks she has landed up at the wrong place. She looks around for Omkara and spots him chatting with a girl in a short dress. She calls out to him but his attention is elsewhere. She wonders whom is Om talking to. Gauri feels out of place realising that that she is dressed in ethnic wear. The girl, Vrinda tells Om that his current paintings are so vibrant and full of life. Gauri overhears this and feels nice. However, she feels bad when Om says there is no inspiration as such.

Rudra and Chubby have set up a stall on the middle of the road to sell off Rudra’s gym gear. Bhavya wants to know what is Rudra upto and thinks if he is doing something stupid. She decides to track Rudra. On the road, Rudra becomes a salesman and sells off his gym stuff. Rudra gives away his boxing gloves, dumb-bells, etc. A man tells Om that he loved his work. Om finally spots Gauri in the exhibition and asks her what is she doing here? He introduces Gauri to the gallery owner but not as his wife. Om takes Gauri aside. Rudra sells off almost everything and a buyer wants his fitness band. It is a gift from Shivaay and he is emotionally attached to it. Rudra even gives away the band. At the exhibition, someone spots the painting of Gauri made by Om. They ask her questions in English and she gets flustered. She gives wrong answers when they ask her if she has given rebirth to the artiste in him. Gauri feels very nervous. Rudra and Chubby are happy that they have made Rs 25K. A man comes and asks Rudra for the car hire fee and he has to pay Rs 800.

Om takes Gauri away from the reporters and says she should not answered the questions if she did not understand them. He asks her why did she come there? Tearfully, Gauri leaves the spot. Rudra is upset with Chubby as he is still 800 rupees short. Bhavya comes there and says she has come to give salary to him. She gives him Rs 800. Rudra hands over Rs 25K to Bhavya. Vrinda tells Om that Gauri is too unsophisticated for him. He says she is a real girl and not fake like you. Bhavya tells Rudra that he tried whole-heartedly and really did well in the challenge.

Bhavya and Rudra have a imaginary romantic sequence. Ishq Hua Hi Hua plays in the background. They take dips in the swimming pool. Rudra asks Bhavya if she still considers him a kid. Bhavya says no but that will not change the truth. She says she is four years elder to him. Gauri comes home and weeps bitterly. She remembers how she made a joke of herself. Shivaay comes there and finds her crying. She says Om was embarrassed due to me. He sits down on the floor beside her. Shivaay says it is not your fault, you asked them to question you in English. He says a person’s thought does not matter here, only what matters is whether the person knows English or not. Gauri says I have realised I am not fit for Om. Shivaay says you are the best girl for Om and takes blame for the fiasco. He wipes her tears and says he will set everything straight. Rudra is shocked to know that Bhavya is four years elder to him. She gets a call and leaves the spot.

At night, Daadi is applying oil on Anika’s head. She asks about Saahil’s health. SSO tells her not to worry. Daadi says you guys are too obsessed with phones, we used to write letters in our times. She says the written word holds greater value. She says if you write what you feel, Anika will treasure your letter for a lifetime. They share some fun moments. Shivaay believes that video calling is better. Daadi says Ishqbaazi is incomplete without writing love letters. Pinky is talking to someone on the phone, and Daadi asks whom was she talking to. Pinky says I was talking to my Maasi. Daadi gets suspicious and warns her to behave herself. Rudra feels age is just a number, and has doubts about their age difference. Tej/Peter takes out the medicine box from the cupboard and struggles. Jhanvi gives him water and asks about his leg. He holds her hand. He tells Jhanvu to get alcohol for him. Svetlana feels sure that Tej will listen to her or else she will beat him up.