Ishqbaaz 15 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay confesses how Anika became his life in the most heartfelt manner

Ishqbaaz starts with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) calling Anika (Surbhi Chandna). Her phone is unreachable and he wonders how will he talk to her. He decides to write a letter as per Daadi’s advice. SSO cannot find any writing paper in the drawer and asks Khanna to get some good quality paper. At the exhibition, Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) is upset about the incident with Gauri (Shrenu Parikh). One of his clients tell him that Gauri’s upbringing is vastly different from his. Omkara gets angry. His client’s wife tells him that she is unfit for his society. He thinks this was the only reason why he did not want Gauri at the exhibition. Khanna brings a newspaper for Shivaay with snaps of pretty models. SSO is upset. He tells him to get him beautiful writing paper. Khanna says nowadays you are behaving like Omkara. Shivaay tells him to shut up. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Pinky uses the ugly family secret to separate Shivaay and Anika)

Pinky (Nitika Anand) meets Kaveri/Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) and tells her that she has important work for her. She says I know you’re Svetlana and asks her the real purpose. Pinky says do not lie to me, I might come useful for you. Khanna brings a catalogue and asks SSO which paper does he want to get printed. Shivaay sits down to write a letter. He decides to write with ink pen as it is more romantic. He writes, My dear Anika. Daadi comes from behind and asks him if he is writing a letter. He says I am not writing that. She teases him about how shy he is feeling. She says that day you made us play Loveakshari to make Anika confess but now you are feeling shy to write a letter in private. She tells him that he has to just write a letter. Shivaay tells her to leave him alone. Then, he wonders my hand-writing is so bad, I cannot read it myself. Unable to write a letter, he decides to send her a recorded message.

Shivaay says I know you are upset as you said I Love You but I didn’t reciprocate. He says I know I said Thank You and that made you upset. He says I never felt that I would get a girl without whom life would be impossible. He says it is tough for me to express feelings. Shivaay says so far I have only dealt with numbers and not feelings. He says today I will tell you a story, our story from my perspective. He reminds her of the day when she broke the glass of his car. Shivaay reminds her of the cowdung incident. Shivaay says we are two of a kind who break stuff ranging from slippers, phones, glasses and what not. Shivaay reminds her of the day when he saw that he was beautiful. He says I wanted to break your ego but I was shattered myself. He describes their love story. He recollects her of their hate chemistry. He says Anika you wanted to be the No.1 woman in a man’s life and I guessed a man would be lucky to have you. He says they even took bullets for each other. Shivaay talks about how he felt when Anika agreed to Daksh’s marriage proposal. He says I did not know, I was in love then. Shivaay says anyone can fall in love with you. He says whenever you are close to me, I feel breathless.

He says you even forgave mom when I cannot forgive her. Shivaay says I will give you so much love that you will forget what tears are. He says I will love you to infinity. Shivaay says I am cannot express my feelings, which are huge that those three words fall short. He says you have made me an Ishqbaaz. Rudra thinks about Bhavya’s disclosure that she is four years elder to him. He is confused. Gauri takes off her jewellery and is depressed thinking about the interview. She remembers how Omkara asked her why was she there? Omkara walks inside the room and she is in tears. She wipes them and walks out. Depressed, Gauri sits down on the floor and weeps bitterly. Gauri thinks I don’t understand where our relationship is headed. She blames herself. Gauri thinks I will never be able to bridge the difference between us.

Svetlana blasts Tej for exposing her plan before the Oberoi’s. She says you are looking at Jhanvi with so much love. Tej says I will expose you. Svetlana pushes him and Jhanvi who is seeing this rushes there. Tej tells her he is fine. Pinky comes to her room where Shakti asks her what is she upto? He says I saw you talking to Svetlana. He questions her why is she behaving like this. Shakti says you will break our home. Pinky says everyone has problems with me. Shakti says life has always given you two roads but you choose the wrong path always. Pinky says if you feel I am evil, don’t talj to me. Shakti says it is useless talking to you. Pinky says now I will do what I want to know. Jhanvi calls a doctor for Peter/Tej. Svetlana says I am going to the kitchen to make a dosa. She tries to hear TejNi’s talk but Tej tells her that she has proof as well as about the microphone. Svetlana rushes out but sees Jhanvi taking Tej out somewhere. She follows them. In the car, Jhanvi has a scarecrow of Tej to which she is talking. Svetlana sees Jhanvi’s car parked near a bridge. They are not in the car. Svetlana enters inside a house hearing Jhanvi’s voice. She gets inside and calls out for Tej. There is no one. Jhanvi locks the door and faces her. She tells her to stop the drama and reveal the truth.