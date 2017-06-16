Ishqbaaz 16th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay is in denial while Anika is a wreck- post separation

Ishqbaaz for the day makes us cry for Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) as he is the one who does not even know why all this is happening, his heart, his faith and his world has come shattering down. Shivaay tells Anika(Surbhi Chandna) that she was the one who made him believe that there was nothing in lineage, she was the one who made him believe in relationships, who made him feel things and now she is the one who broke all these myths for him and made him the old Shivaay-proved that the old SSO was always right. He gives the media the news they want he says he has nothing to do with this woman here and he breaks his marriage now. Pinky(Nitika Anand) jumps in to give her most undesirable inputs and asks Anika to get out. Anika still has unfinished business and says she will not leave until she is given half the property rightfully as Shivaay’s estranged wife. Shivaay then does what Anika willed him into doing he drags her out of the house even as we are engulfed in the background score “Humari Adhuri Kahani”, the scenes flash across our screens of the goodtimes of ShiVika and of all the promises they made to each other, their wedding in reverse. Shivaay throws her out of the house as we see two pairs of eyes with so much of pain in them. Shivaay closes the doors on Anika as Anika looks at her Shivaay for the last time. And that is the end of ShiVika for us. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Additi Gupta enters the show to separate Shivaay and Anika)

Anika walks on the road as if in a trance as she remembers Pinky threatening her, her friend Chanda gets her to her house and Anika breaks down crying. Shivaay too locks himself up in his room as he remembers how Anika hurt him, he breaks the glass and falls on his knees as he screams in pain. Two totally broken people are shown as we cry with them. We are here introduced to the new entrant into Shivaay’s life, a lady (Additi Gupta) watches the television news reporting about Shivaay’s divorce. She says now that Shivaay is single again he can prepare to not be single for long. Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) observes how happy ShiVika were and how they caught the –Buri Nazar– of someone as she looks at Pinky. Dadi too cannot stop crying as she misses Anika. Pinky says she is happy Anika is gone as she was not worthy of Shivaay. Jahnvi admonishes her saying she could never see her son’s pain as she thought like Anika’s saas and not like Shivaay’s mother. They worry about Shivaay who has locked himself up in his room and not spoken to anyone even OmRu. Shivaay walks down right then on phone discussing about some important deal, they are all surprised at Shivaay’s assumed indifference. Shivaay walks away saying he is perfectly fine. OmRu try to speak to Shivaay as Shivaay tries to be extra normal but Shivaay refuses to even hear Anika’s name, he walks off leaving OmRu utterly dismayed. Anika is a mess as she cannot stop her tears she tells her friend she herself destroyed everything so she cannot blame anything for this.

Precap: Sahil awaits his sister for getting his things for his tour. Sahil sees SSO and is very happy, Shivaay lovingly gives Sahil his things as Anika sees them. Anika hides as she sees Shivaay but Shivaay feels her presence and looks around but finds no one.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com