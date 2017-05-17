Ishqbaaz 17th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pinky herself throws Nayantara out while Shivaay is still away.

Ishqbaaz begins with Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) out to get the results while Pinky (Nikita Anand) too is at the hospital with the intention of destroying the results. Shivaay sees Priyanka(Subha Rajput) at the hospital and goes to meet her. Priyanka lies to Shivaay that one of her friends had an accident and she is here for them. While Shivaay is away Pinky manages to get into the lab and destroys the DNA results. Shivaay asks Khanna ji to get the result copy from the doctor as he was already ready for this. He also asks Khanna to get the CCTV footages to find out who stole the results. Pinky happily returns back home and sees Nayantara busy with her make up products. She shouts at the woman and asks her to get out. Nayantara increases her amount to 15lakhs as Pinky refuses to pay the agreed 5lakhs to her. Pinky asks her to get out and that she will not pay her any more. Nayantara threatens to reveal the truth about Pinky before Shivaay.

Shivaay gets the results in his hand and is happy to see a “no match”. Anika(Surbhi Chandna) calls him asking him about the results he happily tells her it is as they expected but refuises to tell her what it is and tells her he will come home with it. Latyer Shivaay receives another call after which he seems shaken and panics. Ranvir (Ayush Anand) continues his drama of wanting to meet Priyanka. Priyanka leaves and he tries to follow her. Kamini comes in and asks him if there was no better way of pursuing Priyanka and why he took such a risk. Ranvir says he is an inspector and knows how to fall and save himself. Priyanka comes back and hands over the bill to him when he says she is still here for him as she cares. She asks him to return the money once he is out of hospital.(Also Read: Pinky to swap the DNA test results, Ranveer wins Priyanka over once again!)

Pinky organises a get together for her friends while Nayantara lounges there having fruits. The lady friends of Pinky ask her if that is Shivaay’s mother-in-law, Pinky tries to get the woman out. Nayantara does not budge. Finally Pinky pushes her and she falls as her wig slips off her head and reveals a balding head. The lady friends of Pinky alongwith Pinky herself mock her. Nayantara threatens Pinky and tells her she will not forget the insult ever. Pinky pushes her and Nayantara pushes Pinky back right into the arms of Anika. Anika is shocked at Nayantara’s attitude.

Precap: Anika asks Nayantara to get out as she has no relationship with her, and also warns her about misbehaving with Pinky. Anika does not listen to a pleading Nayantara and throws her out of the house with a warning of never looking back.

