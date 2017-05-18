Ishqbaaz 18th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Sahil Kidnapped, Shivaay brings Nayantara back home as Anika’s mother

Ishqbaaz today has some really depressing moments with Anika(Surbhi Chandna) being depressed about her SSO (Nakuul Mehta) lieing to her. Pinky(Nikita Anand) makes a scene out of her own pawn in the game Nayantara(Anjali Mukhi). She instigates the woman by manhandling her and Nayantara pushes her back right into Anika’s arms. Anika who is already frustrated about the woman’s drama does not care to understand what just happened and takes the opportunity to throw Nayantara out of the house with a warning to never come back. Pinky plays along and keeps the tears rolling, she accepts Anika’s apology for letting woman into their lives and also takes this opportunity to taunt Anika for being ‘Sadak Chaap’. Anika tells her Pinky aunty that the woman is not her mother and Shivaay would be coming in with the proof-the DNA test reports- anytime. Shivaay comes in and fails to open his mouth before his lady love’s questions about the DNA report. She snatches the report and to her dismay finds it to be a match. Shivaay confirms that Nayantara is actually Anika’s mother. Anika refuses to accept this while Pinky happily warms her hands about having Nayantara out of the house and probably Anika following the suit soon. Shivaay tries to calm his Anika down and quieten his mother’s long tongue as she starts with her ‘Nachaniya ka khoon’ rant. Shivaay invites his mother-in-law back in with full respect and says she would stay with them from now on, Anika walks away and Pinky is stoned! Shivaay follows his lady while Nayantara sprinkles a little salt on Pinky’s wounds as Pinky threatens, warns, shouts and finally walks away helpless.

Anika sits with the DNA report in her hand and thinks about Shivaay telling her happily on phone that the truth is out and she does not have to worry. Shivaay comes up behind her but does not muster enough courage to talk to her and starts walking away when Anika stops him. She hopes he is lieing, she asks him if they are playing a part again to trap the woman, but Shivaay shouts at her to stop fighting the truth and accept what he already has. He leaves her crying her heart out and watches her from the door helplessly.(Also Read: Pinky herself throws Nayantara out while Shivaay is still away.)

There we have an overconfident Nayantara screaming at the servants for serving her bland, uncooked food. Pinky asks them what is happening to which Nayantara crosses all lines and asks Mrs. Oberoi to go ahead and cook for(now we are somehow loving this woman!). Pinky is amazed at her and asks her to not cross any limits. Nayantara sees Shivaay round the corner and calls him up asking his help to convince his mother to make something for her. Shivaay very casually asks his dear mother to cook for the woman. Pinky creates a helluva drama about Shivaay being Anika’s very own and now his mother-in-law’s too, she asks Shivaay to get Anika’s ” full khaandan” here and let them sit on her head(Now ..we wish Pinky!).

As Pinky walks away Shivaay becomes the SSO we knows, he kicks away the chair on which his mom-in-law was about to sit. Now comes the million dollar question- Where is Sahil?!. SSO asks Nayantara where Sahil is, she laughs and says he is safe until SSO behaves himself.

Precap: Anika is sure that Nayantara is not her mother. She looks at the report carefully and finds white ink on the ‘No’ part of the ‘No Match’, now she wonders why her Shivaay is saying such a huge lie.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com