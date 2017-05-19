Ishqbaaz 19th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Anika hugs her mother-Nayantara

Ishqbaaz today has our SSO(Nakuul Mehta) still in a fix with Sahil still kidnapped and Nayantara getting on his and everybody’s nerves. Anika(Surbhi Chandna) is sure about her feelings about the “tuchchi, two rupees” woman, she is just confused about why Shivaay is so hell bent on proving her Anika’s mother. She decides to talk to Nayantara again to test her one last time. She asks Nayantara why she left her alone as a child. Nayantara repeats her rant about having no money to take care of her and all. Anika asks her if it was a son then would she have left him that way too, or probably another daughter. Nayantara then confirms that she just had one child- Anika. This confirmation puts the last nail on Anika’s confirmation, she thinks about Chutki- about whom Nayantara knows nothing. Anika is now sure about her belief. Dadi comes looking for Anika and tries to console her saying there must be a good hidden in every bad situation. Anika says she never has seen her mother but she feels that a mother would be just like Dadi. Anika looks at the DNA report once again and notices something she did not notice before, white ink. She scratches it away to find a ‘No’ with the ‘Match’. She now wonders why Shivaay lied to her and she is sure there must be a bigger reason for this.(Also Read: Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta gets robbed after bank account gets HACKED!)

Shivaay talks to Khanna about Sahil and still is unable to track him down while an irritated, frustrated and teary eyed Pinky(Nikita Anand) approaches her son asking him why Nayantara is in the house. Shivaay asks her to bear with the woman for sometime as he is already pretty disturbed and walks off. Nayantara creeps up behind her asking her if her food is ready. Pinky says her “pind ka gadha” will also not make food for her. Nayantara plays her trump card with Pinky and asks Shivaay to convince her, Shivaay puts his mom down and asks her to do as Nayantara is asking her to. We have a much awaited glimpse of our Rumya now, with Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) packing her things to go off to Australia for higher studies while Rudra(Leenesh Mattoo) tries to help her out. They discuss about their relationship and promise each other that they would be friends forever. They think they were wrong to expect anything more than friendship from their relationship.

They all sit together to have food like a happy family when Nayantara enjoys Pinky serving the food. She keeps up her work in irritating Pinky. Nayantara says that probably her daughter has still not accepted her as mother and is not ready to sit with her for food. Anika walks in and calls her “Ma” , Nayantara hugs her tight while Shivaay cannot contain his shock. Anika sits down with her ‘Mom’ and looks at Shivaay. Then they start their messaging series. Anika asks Shivaay what he is up to, Shivaay replies with asking her if she trusts him and that he will not let anything happen to him. Now that is all Anika gets out of him as he gets a call and walks away. Anika wonders who Shivaay is talking about.

Precap: Shivaay reaches a slum and starts following some goons running with Sahil. Anika calls Shivaay asking where Sahil is and Shivaay promises her that he would be back with Sahil soon. Shivaay comes back in the night while Anika awaits at the gate worried about Sahil.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com