Ishqbaaz 1st June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Kamini is Shivaay-Mahi’s mother, Anika to leave Oberoi mansion in three days

Ishqbaaz today is a major pang on our little-Shivika-loving-hearts, it has some shocking revelations and Pinky(Nikita Anand) as her worst self. As Anika(Surbhi Chandna) cries over her Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) doubting her, she gets Gauri’s(Shrenu Parikh) call(we love this new bond and also two is better than one). Gauri gives her courage and tells her that Shivaay and Anika share a mutual trust which cannot be broken, she also diverts Anika’s attention to the video footage that was shown earlier. Gauri points out a major thing that once Anika had entered back into the house through the door, the door should have automatically closed, but it did not and that means someone had held it open for Ranvir(Ayush Anand), and this would only mean that someone is trying to frame Anika. Anika sees a ray of hope to prove her innocence, she decides to check the footage herself. She goes to Rudra’s(Leenesh Mattoo) room and takes him on call(obviously Rudra has been really busy and running so he is panting for breath but helps his Anika bhabhi whatsoever). Now Rudra explains to Anika that the footage can be accessed from his laptop and tells her how. Anika is not much shocked to see Pinky the real culprit.(Also Read: Ishqbaaz:Rudra and Bhavya to get married on the show?)

Priyanka(Subha Rajput) is inconsolable for her Ranvir(Ayush Anand) -and we cannot help but feel really angry on this girl!!! Shakti scolds Pinky for what she did to the family while Pinky is all for giving Ranvir a chance. Shivaay walks in and Pinky asks Shivaay to reconsider his decision for the sake of Prinku,Prinku too begs him but Shivaay is mum. Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) enters and gives her final word on the matter saying Ranvir was already given a chance and now he will not be given any place in the family. Prinku shouts that if Om and Shivaay can get a second chance to explore their relationships with Anika and Gauri then why not her(now she has point there though!) Jahnvi begins to slap her but Shivaay stops her. Jahnvi asks her if she thinks Ranvir is more to her than this brother who still supports her. Shivaay is left thinking on all of this without a word. Later Prinku gets a call on landline from Ranvir who asks her to meet him outside the house where he is waiting for her. He threatens her that he would come inside if she doesn’t come out. Prinku reaches the stairs below but sees her mother headed to her room and becomes worried about what she should do. Anika meets Pinky and asks her to stop all this as she would just hurt her son. by doing what she is doing, also Anika reprimand Pinky for destroying Priyanka’s life just to throw Anika out. Pinky observes that Anika should then understand how much she hates her. Anika is confident that she and Shivaay are inseparable, Pinky though says when it comes to mother and wife Shivaay will always select his mother. Anika begs her to not destroy the happiness of the house just to make Anika go. When Pinky does not relent to anything Anika shows her the footage and tells her she would show it to Shivaay. Pinky laughs at her and makes a shocking revelation which leaves Anika shaken. Pinky says Shivaay is not her son, he is Kamin and Shakti’s illegitimate child and he is Mahi’s twin. Pinky has no qualms in revealing this to Shivaay and shattering him. Pinky says Shivaay would be broken once he knows this as for him this matters more than his own life. She tells Anika that if she shows the footage to Shivaay she herself will reveal this truth to Shivaay breaking him.

Precap: Shivaay is seen walking towards them and Pinky tells Anika to come tells the truth to Shivaay and then she herself would reveal the truth of his birth to him. She then gives Anika 3 days to do something which makes Shivaay himself throw her out of the house.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com