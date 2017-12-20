Ishqbaaz 20 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay and Anika adopt a kitten, name it Chammak Challo Singh Oberoi

Mr Mishra panics when the van goes missing and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) tells him he knows where it is. Meanwhile, Anika (Surbhi Chandna) is looking at colors and grumbling about different names of the colours. Just then, a woman in a black saree comes into the house. Anika sees her hand and turns asking who’s there but she vanishes till then and drops Shivika’s picture, too. Anika panics and goes to see who is in the house. Shivaay threatens Mishra saying that he knows all about his black money and tells him that he wants to NOC. Mishra gives him the NOC and Shivaay turns him in to the police instead of saving him. The police inspector praises Shivaay for standing against corruption.

Anika is looking for the female in the house and sees her picture frame on the floor. She starts panicking and runs out of the house. She bumps into Shivaay and hugs him. She tells him someone is there inside the house and that she is scared. Ther person looks at them from a window inside the house. When Shivaay and Anika are looking for her inside the house, she runs away. (ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz: Shivaay and Anika welcome a new member in their family)

She tries to open a door at the dead end above the roof and manages to escape just in time. Just then, they hear a sound of something breaking and go downstairs to check. They find a kitten in the hall and he laughs at her. He mocks her and says that they must welcome this new member in the family. She cries and tells him how difficult it is to stay in this house alone. They argue about family and staying away from family. She tells him that she is missing the family a lot. She storms out and Shivaay realises how much of a support Anika has been ever since they moved out.

He decides to pacify her with the kitten. Shivaay and Anika romance Bollywood style with some retro music. Anika is finally happy and dancing with Shivaay on ‘Dekha Main Dekha Hai Ek Sapna’. Shivaay cheers her up and she reluctantly lets her go. They adopt the kitten and he asks her to name the kitten. They then have an argument about cats being lactose intolerant.

Anika names the kitten Chammak Chalo Singh Oberoi. She then gets a call from Gauri, who is crying over the phone. Anika gets worried and Gauri tells her everything about the Oberoi mansion getting divided in two halves by Tej and Shakti. Shivaay has a showdown with a couple of men playing on his land. Gauri feels helpless that she can’t do anything about the family parting ways. Anika feels bad about what Daadi must be going through.

Anika says Shivaay will sort things out and asks her to take care of Daadi. Shivaay tells Carlos that the land they are playing on is his noww and shows them the official documents. Carlos, obviously, tears the papers and laughs about it. Gauri finds out that Omkara overheard heer speaking to Anika and he is shattered to find out that everything is over now. He tells Gauri that he lost, their brotherhood lost to the hatred of their elders. Omkara storms out. Meanwhile, Shivaay politely asks Carlos to vacate the land and Carlos challenges him to a game of cricket. Shivaay accepts the challenge.