Ishqbaaz 20 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay cannot resist getting intimate with Anika

Ishqbaaz starts with Shakti walking in with a box. He takes Pinky’s hand and Daadi says let us see what Shakti has chosen for Pinky. He gifts her a miniature cactus plant. She gets teary-eyed as he says it suits your personality. She gets upset thinking she has insulted her. Shakti says it is a joke but she is damn upset. Daadi tells her to cool down. Angrily,Pinky throws the pot, it just escapes Anika (Surbhi Chandna). The next turn is that of Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh), who is missing Gauri (Kunal Jaisingh). At that moment, she walks in. Om sees her and asks where was she, and he was calling her but she did not pick up. Gauri says it was raining, so I did not hear it ring. Om says you should have checked your phone. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz 15 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay confesses how Anika became his life in the most heartfelt manner)

Daadi tells Gauri to pick up a chit. It reads that she has to get blind-folded and find Om. Gauri is hesitant but Anika and co force her to play. The boys hide Om, who is looking angrily at her. She cannot find them and feels distressed. Gauri prays and finally manages to find him. He gets happy and smiles. Daadi is happy seeing this and tells Om to pick up a chit. It reads that he has to recite a shayari for Gauri. Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) teases him that he has never said anything for wife. Gauri says do not force him. Om says a couple of romantic lines for her. ShiVika get happy hearing that. Gauri says thank you. Om is surprised to see her say thank you in proper English. Anika thanks Shivaay for holding the function. He picks up a chit and Daadi says there is only one chit for you both. Daadi reads it that they have to gift each other something, and it has to be something from the house. They have only two minutes for it. Anika is unable to find anything. Daadi asks where is the gift? Anika says I feel the best gift for you is…She draws him close and looks into his eyes. She says the best gift for you is having me in front of your eyes. They are lost in each other.

Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) ties them in a ribbon and tells SSO that her gift is unbeatable. Shivaay says you again forced me to say thank you. They hug and Rudra says it is a family affair. Daadi tells them to separate. When Anika asks for her gift, Shivaay takes out the papers. Anika is surprised to see them and asks what is it. When she reads the papers, they are Sahil’s custody papers that entitle her to him. She asks him how did he manage that? He says it is not important. Anika says it is my biggest gift and cries. Shivaay says you have given me the best gift and hugs her. Anika weeps in his arms. Daadi tells her to be happy. Rudra says this is such an emotional moment, and it should bring TRPs. They pose for a family picture.

Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) tells a man to do as he is instructed. Tej/Peter (Mahesh Thakur) overhears her. She senses someone observing her and enters the room. Tej is sitting on the bed. He says I am trying to enter into Peter’s character and you are disturbing me. Tej says I have heard you and now I want to find out about your accomplice. Commissioner Qureshi asks Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) why she asked for time and questions her if she has developed feelings for Rudra. Though she denies it, he tells her to decide wisely. He says Manav is a nice guy and again asks if she feels for Rudra. Bhavya denies it. Rudra tells Chubby that there is no love between Bhavya and him. He says I am bored of hearing this. He asks Rudra why he spoilt his date with Kyra and is eating raw eggs. Rudra says raw eggs are healthiest and says Kyra is a bore. Chubby says Kyra is perfect for you. Rudra again mentions Bhavya accidentally. Chubby says I will die. He tells Rudra that if he is missing her so badly, he should call her once.

Rudra calls Bhavya and Qureshi sees it. He disconnects the call. Rudra is upset and says there is nothing between us. In the evening, the family has gathered in the hall and Daadi is missing. SSO gets close to her and she enters. Daadi says I have found the date and mahurat of SSO-Anika marriage, which is a week away. He gets impatient. Daadi says be happy it is close. Anika starts blushing and SSO teases her. Daadi announces Anika’s Chunri ceremony and says it will be followed by ring ceremony.

A man outside screams for Kalyani/Daadi. Rudra gets a dream that Bhavya is marrying someone else. He calls her again and commissioner Qureshi picks it up. He tells him that he needs to talk to her. Qureshi says she is busy with marriage. A guy called Bansi comes and touches Kalyani’s feet. The family greets him. Bansi tells Kalyani to attend his daughter Suman’s marriage. Kalyani gifts a gold bangle to her. Bansi invites her. Kalyani says she has knee pain and cannot go. She says my boys will come. However, the Oberoi brothers are busy with their plans. Daadi says our Bahus will attend the wedding. Daadi tells Anika/Gauri that they will be loved as Oberoi senior in the village. She tells them to return by the evening. Shivaay tells them to make it fast. Gauri decides to hide her English books. She decides to sms the teacher that she will be unavailable for a couple of days. Om says he wants to talk to her. He sees her phone and messages.

Anika is looking for her missing Chand bracelet. Shivaay finds it but does not give it to her. He draws her close. O Jaana plays in the background. He says your Chand bracelet is pretty but not prettier than my moon. He teases her. Anika pretends to be annoyed but SSO gets her real close. Shivaay makes her wear it. He kisses her hand. Gauri is struggling to lock her suitcase. Om helps her. He asks her if she has any problem going for the wedding. He says what if you have other plans. Om tells her to do what she wants to do. Gauri says why do you feel I am pressurized to go. She says I want to do something for this house. Gauri says you never understood me. Om says I am sorry for my mistakes. Gauri says I have no complaints from you but I want to leave everything to time. She says it is good that I am outstation for two days. She says he will get a break from her. Om wishes her a safe journey. Shivaay asks Anika is it necessary to go. She leaves but he throws dupatta on her. They come inside the duppatta.SSO holds her hand and kisses it. Anika is very embarrassed. He kisses her again. He says this is a demo of things to come.