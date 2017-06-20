Ishqbaaz 20th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ragini jumps before Shivaay’s car and his life, Anika to be independent again

Ishqbaaz starts with Pinky (Nitika Anand) and her usual, now pretty unbearable rant about her”bachcha” being free of a “manhoos” girl. Jahnvi (Mreenal Deshraj) tries to knock some sense into this woman who goes on and on without any brakes to her tongue. Jahnvi says Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) was not suffering due to Anika(Surbhi Chandna) but is suffering after Anika went away, but Pinky being Pinky will not listen to anybody else and wants to conduct some “shudhikaran” pooja to ward of presumed evil present as a result of Anika. Dadi stops Jahnvi and Pinky from tearing each other apart and says they should worry about Shivaay. Shivaay walks down and away as he refuses to even have breakfast. On the other hand somewhere is preparing to enter Shivaay’s life. A woman is talking to a girl named Ragini(Additi Gupta), who is her daughter, on video call. Ragini is applying blood on her hand and forehead and informs her mother that it is just make-up and she informs her mother the interiors of the house will be ready soon as she walks away, her mother observes “paagal” –ya, like we needed one more paagal in Shivaay’s life after his mother!!! Shivaay is driving to his office as he talks on phone to someone about some deal. Ragini watches for the car as she awaits the right moment.(Also Read: Shivaay develops cardiac irregularities as his heartbeat-read Anika- is no more with him)

Priyanka(Subha Rajput) is busy cooking in her sasural when Kaamini(Amrapali Gupta) comes in with some serious evil intentions. She applies oil on the chilly powder bottle and then goes on to sit at the table. She calls out to Priyanka to get her the bottle, Priyanka picks it and it falls off breaking. Kaamini lashes out at her poor bahu and asks her to clean up the mess immediately. As Priyanka sits cleaning the spilled chilly powder, Kaamini blows some chilly into Priyanka’s eyes. Now she stands enjoying the scene as Priyanka screams for help. Ranvir(Ayush Anand) storms in and reprimand Kaamini for doing this to his poor wifey. He takes Priyanka with him and threatens to leave the house. Kaamini begs infront of him to not leave her and she says sorry for being insecure and says she was just being a possessive mother, Ranvir is ok now and he hugs her stays back. Kaamini vows to start her torture after 3months when Ranvir goes off for his training. Ragini jumps infront of Shivaay’s car as Shivaay applies brakes. Pinky informs the family that she has spoken to the pandit about the pooja and it would be conducted the next day itself and Pinky promises to get a “naam, khoon,khandan waali bahu” soon after for Shivaay. Shivaay stuns everybody as he plays “Tej Part 2” and walks in with a unconscious Ragini in his arms (déjà vu- we see Shivaay’s casanova bade papa Tej carrying Svety into the house post an accident). Anika’s life is on the verge of a new beginning as Anika is on the look out for a job for herself. She attends interviews and decides to devote her life for Sahil. She gets through at a interview and gets a job.

Precap: Shivaay says he will not let such a huge thing happen in his brother’s life as Gauri is seen crying. Tej taunts Shivaay saying he does not need Shivaay’s advise for decisions related to his son’d life when Shivaay was not able to handle one marriage. Shivaay is seen in a completely new avataar as he wears a leather jacket and rides a bike to a cliff side, Ragini is seen coming up behind him as they look at each other.

