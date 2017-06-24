Ishqbaaz 23 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ragini spreads false news in the media about her love affair with Shivaay

Dadi and Pinky get upset to see Ragini and Shivaay’s (Nakuul Mehta) affair news on television. Pinky gets worried about Ragini’s engagement and asks Shivaay to fire the news channel. Shivaay tells her that their job is to give news and his job is to ignore.He says he is not worried about anyone’s relationship. Dolly tells Dadi that she feels he is not the same Shivaay any more. Dadi tells her that he has perhaps not been able to get over Anika (Surbhi Chandna) till now. Pinky feels bad.

Ragini tells her manager that she wants her and Shivaay’s picture to be spread all over social media. She gets excited thinking about the headline – ‘Shivaay Singh Oberoi’s girlfriend Ragini Malhotra. She hits herself with a hammer on the forehead and praises herself.

Ranveer and Priyanka rush to their room as Kamini shouts. He gets shocked to see a burn wound on her hand. Kamini tells her that someone left the iron’s switch on. He starts scolding Priyanka for being careless. She tells him that she didn’t even use the iron. He refuses to believe her and shouts on her for lying to him. Kamini asks him not to scold her.

Shivaay asks his manager to find all the information about Kamaljeet Malhotra.Bhavya realizes that the locket that Sultan is looking for is actually Rudra’s and starts looking for it in his cupboard. Rudra enters his room and gets shocked to see her standing in front of her cupboard. She lies to him and pretends to be unwell.

Priyanka asks Kamini if she can go to see Omkara. Kamini allows her but asks her to first put Ranveer’s white shirt in the washing machine as he might need it for his interview. Kamini goes and puts a red cloth in the washing machine.

Rudra asks Bhavya where was she all this while. She tells him a false story.He apologiges to her for going through so much because of him. She feels bad for using him for her mission. She tells him that they will have to stay together until Sultan gets arrested.

Ranveer gets shocked to see red color on his white shirt. Kamini asks her what will he wear now. Ranveer says it’s okay he will buy a new shirt. Kamini says where will the money come from. Priyanka says if they want she can get it from her house. Ranveer gets angry on her and says he will never beg in front of her brothers.

Pinky asks Shivaay if he spoke to Ragini. Ragini makes her servant call Shivaay and asks him to tell him that her fiance Siddharth has beat her up. Shivaay says he will inform the police and send a doctor to her house. She gets disappointed to know that Shivaay is not coming to see her. Pinky asks Shivaay to go and meet her once.