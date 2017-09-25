Ishqbaaz 25 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: ShiVika’s Chunri function happens in Daadi’s old friend’s police station

Ishqbaaz starts with Anika (Surbhi Chandna) driving away in the scooty with Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Suman. The goons chase them. SSO (Nakuul Mehta) and Om (Kunal Jaisingh) cannot reach them. Anika’s scooter stops. They hide the scooter and run on foot. The men say we will find the girls in ten minutes. The girls make separate groups and hide. Shivaay sees a jeep on the road and wonders what is wrong. The men come close to the girls but are unable to spot them. The headman threatens them to come out. He gets close to Gauri-Suman and Anika feels worried. She surrenders herself to the headman. He looks at her and laughs. The man holds Anika at knife-point and asks about Suman. She refuses even though he threatens to slit her throat. Suman comes out and surrenders herself. She begs him to let Anika and Gauri escape. Anika and Gauri revolt. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ishqbaaz producer Gul Khan REACTS to rumours of Sangeeta Bijlani’s cameo)

The two men of the headman (sarpanch) who were sitting in the jeep are discussing Anika – Gauri. They say we will not spare them. SSO and Om beat up those two men. Anika attacks the headman and they manage to escape once again. Anika is tired. The girls spot a police station and walk inside. Shivaay sees a knife with blood on it, he gets worried. Om (Kunal Jaisingh) sees a bit torn off Gauri’s dupatta. They regret letting the girls go to the village. Anika requests the constable to lodge an FIR but he refuses. He says my senior madam will lodge the report. Though they insist, the constable does not write it. The lady cop walks in. She is extremely strict. The girls make fun of the cop’s name Taadka. They realise that she is poor on hearing when they file complaint against the sarpanch. Anika tries to explain in sign language but she gets annoyed and throws Anika in jail. Later, Gauri and Suman are also thrown in. Anika makes a call to Shivaay and tells her that she is in jail.

The lady cop sacks the constable for giving phone to Anika. Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) land up at the Army quarters where he goes off to sleep. Rudra tears a pillow playing pillow – pillow. Rudra apologises to Bhavya for leaving her alone in the guest house. Shivaay walks inside the police station and asks Taadka about his wife. He says I will call up the Home Minister and get you transferred. She puts the boys in jail. SSO sees Anika wound and cleans it. They share a romantic moment. Om tells Gauri that she should have informed him before. She says you are fighting with me. Tej and Shakti reach there and yell at the police constable. Angrily, Tej tells Taadka that he will strip her off her uniform in minutes. They are also thrown in jail. Shivaay says who will rescue her. Rudra tells Bhavya that he is very hungry. She says the canteen has stopped service. They enter the kitchen and Rudra says he will make something. He says I saw cocoa powder, flour, sugar and eggs here. I will make a cake. Rudra swings into action. Bhavya tries to help and burns her fingers. They throw cocoa powder on each other. Gauri is narrating the entire told to the Oberoi’s inside the jail. The cop tells them to stay quiet or else she will put them in separate cells.

Daadi walks in and tells the cop to release her family. It is discovered that Taadka and Daadi are old friends. She tells Daadi that she put them inside jail as they are loud and too tadibaaz. Later, she tells Anika – Gauri that she is damn impressed with them. Daadi tells Shivaay – Anika that the Chunri Rasam cannot be done today as mahurat will pass by the time they get home. Taadka tells Kalyani that her father gave an orphan like her an education, so she will do the Chunri rasam in the police station. Bhavya – Rudra smear cake mix on each other. They kiss each other on the cheeks. Anika and Shivaay’s Chunri happens in the police station. Shivaay winks at her and Taadka scolds him. Om decides to click a snap of the group. Daadi says we will do the ring ceremony at home. Daadi says it is the wedding of tadibaaz Billu and Khidkitod Anika, so it will be hatke affair. Rudra feeds cake to Bhavya. He tells her that he is the ideal guy as he is hot, good-looking and a good cook too. Bhavya tells him that he does not earn regularly. Rudra says you should feel lucky that you have got such a hot guy at 27. Bhavya calls him skin-deep and someone who runs after good-looking girls. Bhavya says he will also grow old one day. She says he has low IQ. Rudra tells her that she is over-reacting. He says this is the first time I am dating a girl elder to me. She calls him immature. Bhavya calls him shallow and gets out of the room. Manav is outside. She tells him she is fine.