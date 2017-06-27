Ishqbaaz 27 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay gets himself beaten up

Some goons see Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and ask him to give them all his valuable items. Shivaay handovers his watch to them and ask them to beat him up. They get shocked. He says he will give them his car and wallet too, if they beat him up. Anika (Surbhi Chandna) sees her mangalsutra and says nothing can change the fact that Shivaay is her husband. Goons start hitting Shivaay. Mangalsutra falls from Anika’s hand and she feels as if Shivaay is in danger.

Pinky gets shocked to see Shivaay injured and asks him who did he fought with. He tells her that he is okay. She says she will call the doctor. He stops her and says he is fine.She brings first aid box to apply antiseptic on his wounds but he throws the box and asks her to leave him alone. Pinky gets upset and asks what’s wrong with him. Shivaay calls his manager and starts talking to him to avoid her questions.

Anika goes to Mr. Malhotra’s office for a job interview. She gets shocked to see Samar there and tells him that she didn’t expect to meet him here. He asks if he knows her. She tells him that they had tea together yesterday. He says he doesn’t drink tea and he doesn’t know her.Pinky tells Ragini that Shivaay is wounded but he is not ready to take medicines. She asks her to go and talk to him. Shivaay calls his manager and asks him to fix a meeting.

Shivaay sees Ragini in the house and gets happy as she is Samarjeet Malhotra’s sister.Anika tries to tell Samar that they met yesterday. He says people often try to use their connections to get a job in his company but never succeed. He tells her that she has not got the job and asks her to leave. She tells him that she was told that she has got the job and that’s why she came here otherwise she has no interest in meeting him. She turns around to leave. The stationery on the table falls because of her. She bends down to put it back but Samar asks her to leave. She gets amazed to see him dusting each and every file before keeping it back. She asks if he needs her help. He shouts and asks her to leave. She gets scared and the glass on her side falls. She gets scared and starts cleaning the table.

Ragini asks Shivaay how did he get injured. He tells her that he met with an accident. She says co-inicdentally even she has wounds on her face. He says the wound might be same but the pain is not. He asks her if Siddharth apologized to her. She says yes he was begging in front of her and tells him that she has decided to give him one more chance. Shivaay says if he would have been at her place he wouldn’t have forgiven him. He says men who raise hand on women do not deserve a second chance according to him. She requests him to attend her engagement. Shivaay agrees and says he needs to discuss something with her brother.

Ragini brings a glass and tells Shivaay that Pinky has asked her to make him drink it. Shivaay recalls the day when Anika forced him to drink home-made medicine and bymistake calls Ragini, Anika. She gets shocked to hear that. Shivaay leaves. Samar asks Anika to leave. Her sandal breaks. He gets furious. Shivaay tells the builders that he wants Happy Home chawl any how. The lawyer tells him that they have already signed the deal with Samar. Shivaay asks for the deal papers and sets them on fire.

Ragini video calls Samar and gets surprised to see Anika standing behind him. She asks what is she doing at his office. He tells her that she had come for a job but he fired her. Ragini asks him to appoint her. He gets surprised. she insists him to keep her. Shivaay comes there and asks Ragini what is she still doing here. Anika gets emotional to hear Shivaay's voice.Ragini tells her that she was just attending a call. Samar asks Anika to come at 9 tomorrow. She asks why. He says she has got the job.