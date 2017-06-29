Ishqbaaz 28 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Anika gets disheartened to read the news about Shivaay and Ragini’s love affair

Gauri arranges the breakfast table. Bua Ma comes and stops her from working and calls all the servants. Pinky sees her scolding them and says she is being over possessive about Gauri’s pregnancy. Bua Ma asks why is she feeling jealous. Pinky asks what does she mean. Bua Ma says Shivaay’s marriage has broken but Omkara is going to give them their next heir, ofcourse she must be feeling jealous. Pinky tells her that Gauri has not delivered the baby yet and there are still six months left and anyhting can happen in these six months. Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) comes there and says nothing will happen to Gauri’s child. He promises to Gauri that he will not let anyhting happen to Omkara’s child. Gauri feels guilty for lying to Shivaay. Pinky feels bad that her son didn’t take her side.

Ragini’s mother and her brother Samar asks her what’s going on between her and Shivaay. They show her the news paper and tells her that they are on front page. Ragini gets happy and asks them not to worry. Her mother asks how can she be so casual about all this. She assures them that everyhting is fine and asks them not to overreact. Samar asks why did she ask him to appoint Anika (Surbhi Chandna). She says they will soon get to know. Her mother asks if she is planning to do the same what she did with her English professor. Ragini asks her not to bring up that topic and tells them that she is soon going to become Mrs. Shivaay Singh Oberoi.They get shocked.

Pinky tells Shivaay that she wants to talk to him. He says he is busy. She gets emotional and says he has time for the entire world but not her. She asks why does he behave like this with her. She tells him that Bua Ma was taunting her about his broken marriage but he still supported Bua Ma infront of her. She says he has changed, he is not the same Shivaay. She says he has always won the race then how can he lag behind in this. She says Omkara is younger than him and is still going to become a father.Shivaay says this is her problem. Pinky says it’s been three years since Anika has left the house and he has still not get over her. She asks him why is hurting himself for her.She asks him to move on in life and forget his past. Shivaay tells her that he is fine and asks her to leave him alone. She says she can’t see him like this. Shivaay says then it will be good if he dies, as then she will not have to see him. He leaves. Pinky cries.

Anika comes to Chanda’s house. Her mother asks her to get ready. Anika goes inside and hears Chanda talking to her boyfriend, Amit. Chanda tells Anika that Amit has threatened her to kill himself if she gets engaged.She tells her that she will have to meet him.Anika says they do not have so much time as they have to leave in 10 minutes. Chanda asks her to wear her engagement outfit. Anika says she can’t do this. Chanda promises her that she will directly come to the venue and asks her to help her till then. Anika agrees.

Kamini sees Priyanka cleaning the hall. After a few minutes she goes and asks her to clean it. Priyanka tells her that she just cleaned it in front of her. Kamini says she was there only and she didn’t see her cleaning the room. She says maybe she is talking about yesterday. She asks her to come out and check the room herself. Ranveer gets confused. Shivaay recalls Pinky and Tej’s words, takes his car out and drives off.

Chanda’s mother comes to take her. Anika gets scared. Kamini brings Ranveer and Priyanka out. Priyanka gets shocked to see the room so dirty. She says she just cleaned it. Kamini says she might have cleaned it yesterday. Priyanka says she will do it again. Kamini says she will do it and asks her to go and make breakfast for Ranveer. Kamini asks Ranveer if Priyanka’s mentally unstable. He says there’s nothing like that she is just not used to doing so much work. Kamini says but isn’t all this wiered. Shivaay recalls how Anika misbehaved with his family, asked for a partition and called Omkara an illegitimate child.

His car breaks down outside a mosque. He calls his manager and asks him to pick him up. He tells him that they will take atleast an hour to reach there. Chanda’s family comes there with Anika. Chanda’s brother gives her some pakodas wrapped in a newspaper. Anika gets upset to see Shivaay’s photo with Ragini in the news paper. She wonders if he forgot her so soon. ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz 27 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay gets himself beaten up