Ishqbaaz 28 November 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Svetlana royally flops Anika’s plan

Ishqbaaz starts with Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) asking Anika (Surbhi Chandna) about the challenge. He asks how will Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) fulfill it. The three girls and Rudra think of a plan. Gauri says we cannot let Svetlana win at any cost. Rudra says we will put black paint in her towel. Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) says it is a childish idea. Anika scolds him and asks Gauri if Svetlana has a weakness. She says Svetlana cannot live without makeup. They decide to mix something in Svetlana’s makeup products so that she looks ugly. Abhay (Avinash Mishra) is sitting alone in a room when Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) walks in. He tells Abhay that why did he drag Svetlana into this mess. He says we could have sorted this ourselves and says he will suffer for his mistake.

Abhay realizes that Svetlana is very shrewd and thinks it was a mistake to involve her in his mission. Svetlana says you have made a mistake challenging me Anika and I will make sure you get embarrassed at the party. She has a chandelier with daggers for Anika. Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) wonders if the video with Svetlana is for real or not. Tej is having a conversation with a business associate. He decides to raise the question with Tej but decides against it. He feels Tej (Mahesh Thakur) cannot be that big a villain. Anika is all decked up for the party. He checks her out. Shivaay is surprised that she is so excited about the party. Anika teases him, she says you have allowed Svetlana to stay in this house. She gets close to Shivaay in a seductive manner. She kisses him and calls him pati parmeshwar.

Bhavya, Gauri and Rudra check out if everything is as per plan. Bhavya and he have an argument. They see Svetlana getting ready. Rudra has smeared black soot on the towel. Omkara asks Shivaay what is his plan before introducing Svetlana as an Oberoi bahu before the world. SSO says she will not last here for a while. They see the girls and wonder what are they thinking. Svetlana comes to the function with her face covered. Rudra calls her a Ninja. Omkara wonders what is the drama with the hidden face. Anika asks her why is hiding her face? The media asks Svetlana to show her face before the media. She takes off the scarf and reveals her perfectly made up face.

Svetlana asks Anika how is she looking? She hugs her and says even her ideas are as low class as her. Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) is missing from the function and Svetlana taunts Anika about it. She rushes to see if Gauri is fine. Svetlana welcomes the media and says she is the youngest bahu of the khandaan. She requests Shivaay to introduce Abhay as Abhay Singh Oberoi before the world. She says she is Svetlana Abhay Singh Oberoi. Anika reaches Gauri’s room and finds a remote stuck outside. She unlocks Gauri and they decide to take the remote to Shivaay. Svetlana sees Anika and presses the remote key, which is on her watch. The remote is in Anika’s hand. Svetlana creates a ruckus and says I have enemies inside the house. She says the chandelier is operated by the remote so we know who is danger. Shivaay gets upset at this accusation. Gauri says Svetlana locked me in my room and hung this remote outside. Svetlana cries and says they don’t want to share their empire with us.

She tells Shivaay to be honest that Anika had challenged how she will throw me out. Svetlana says we came here because we have faith in Shivaay. She tells Shivaay to punish Anika. Svetlana says if I was older to Anika I would slap her. She says because I cannot hit her, I want Shivaay to slap her.