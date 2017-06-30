Ishqbaaz 29 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Anika tells Shivaay that she is getting engaged; he gets himself arrested

Anika (Surbhi Chandna) gets disheartened to read the news about Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Ragini’s love affair. She wonders if Shivaay has forgotten her,already.Shivaay gets a feeling as if Anika is somewhere closeby. They both enter the mosque and offer their prayers. Anika’s dupatta touches Shivaay’s face. He feels as if it’s Anika’s and starts following her. They both come out. Anika’s dupatta flies and sits on Shivaay’s face. He removes it and gets dumb found to see Anika.

Chanda’s mother calls her and says they are getting late for the engagement. Shivaay says he is glad to know that she is getting engaged. He says it’s not even been three months and she has already moved on.He says they have both forgotten each other. Anika asks if he thinks she can do that. He says he can see that she is getting engaged. Shivaay says he is sure this time too she would have trapped some rich and famous guy. He says his mother was right – girls like her do not love humans, just their bank balance. He says he had never thought she would turn out to be one of those girls.

Anika says if he has already made such an ugly opionion about her then even she doesn’t feel the need to give him any clarification. She says she is getting engaged and she has found a rich guy, what’s his problem? He says he is just feeling bad for the guy and asks who is he. She asks why is he asking her so many questions, is he feeling jealous. He says everyhting is over between them. She says then why is he asking so many questions as if he is still her husband. Shivaay says there is no relation left between them. Anika says then how does it matter to him, whether she gets married or engaged. He says it doesn’t matter to him atall. She says his face is saying something else. He says that’s because he saw her and now his entire day will go bad. Maulwi comes there and asks them not to talk so loudly. Anika says they are not talking, they are fighting. Maulwi says fights happen between those who have some rights on each other. He says he has seen many married couples fighting like this. Shivaay and Anika tell him that they are not married anymore.Maulwi says he can see in their eyes that they have not been able to forget each other.Shivaay and Anika leave.

Shivaay recalls Anika’s words and leaves in his car. Anika cries thinking about Shivaay. She says how can he even think that she could get married. Chanda comes back. Shivaay’s manager tells him that Samarjeet Malhotra has signed Happpy Home’s deal. Shivaay reaches there and gets furious to read Samar’s name on the board. He breaks the board and tells everyhone that he will buy the land anyhow.

He goes and asks the police inspector to arrest him as he has broken the law. Inspector gets shocked and tells him that he cannot arrest him. Shivaay himself opens the jail and goes inside. Rudra comes there and tells him that he will get him out on bail in five minutes. Shivaay says he has broken the law and he deserves this. He asks him to go home and leave him alone. Inspector tells Rudra that he didn't arrest him, he himself went inside. Lawyer comes with bail papers. Rurdra asks Shivaay to not punish himself like this and come along. SHivaay asks the inspector what is the punishment of his crime. He tells him that he will have to spend one night in the lock up and pay a fine of Rs. 50,000. Shivaay asks Rudra to pay the fine and leave. He says he will spend the night in the lock up. Rudra feels bad. Shivaay points towards 'OM RU' written on the wall and says they both are with him here as well.