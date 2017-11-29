Ishqbaaz 29 November 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Svetlana traps Shivaay by making Rudra a human bomb

Ishqbaaz starts with Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) saying if she was elder to Anika, she would have slapped her. She says she is younger and cannot raise her hand. She says I want Shivaay to slap Anika. The media asks SSO (Nakuul Mehta) if he will give justice to Shivaay. Svetlana further instigates him. The media asks SSO if he will slap Anika. He says I will dispense justice and punish the person who is guilty. He walks towards Anika (Surbhi Chandna) as everyone looks on aghast. He takes her hand and holds it on his chest. Anika gives a tight slap to Svetlana in the party. Shivaay says you wanted the guilty punished, here is the woman. He shows the watch on her wrist to the media. He says Svetlana tried to embarrass Anika before everyone. Shivaay says Anika is my pride and no one can challenge it. He says I have allowed you to live here but if you hurt my family, I will not spare you. Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) drags Svetlana out of the room. The chandelier falls on Svetlana and she cuts her nose. Everyone makes fun of her. Angry, Svetlana says I will separate you brothers and ruin the Oberoi family. She says I will destroy Anika first.

In the evening, SSO worries about the threat to Anika. She is also scared. Shivaay assures her that they will besafe from Svetlana. Anika says she is a dangerous enemy. SSO says hatred can be strong, but love is more powerful. Shivaay says I have made a plan to get rid of Svetlana. He tells her to come to the office with Gauri. In the office, SSO and Omkara are discussing the game plan against Svetlana. They see a live video where there is a blast in the Oberoi Mansion. Om and SSO rush home. When they go there, they find it intact. They decide to investigate further. The brothers see Rudra there. He tells them to keep distance from him as he is wearing a jacket with bombs in it. They think about how they can defuse it. SSO makes a call to the bomb squad.

Svetlana says it is useless as it is her trap. Shivaay says I will not spare you. Svetlana says you look hot when angry. She says the bomb is password protected. Svetlana says I wanted to kill Om but old love stopped me. Svetlana says I want Shivaay to say before the press that the Oberoi’s were responsible for the Kalyani Mills tragedy. She tells them to choose between money and Rudra. Svetlana sees Anika and Gauri entering. She says your wives should not know what is happening here. The bahus wonder why there is no staff in the office. Anika says I want to know Svetlana’s plan so that I can ruin her. Omkara says we must plan carefully. The women enter inside and serve them lunch. They get close to Rudra but he tells them to avoid him. He gets emotional seeing their love. SSO tries to evade the topic. The boys say we do not want to eat. Anika wants to know the plan. SSO says I wanted to talk about bedroom plans. He tells her to leave with Gauri.

As they leave, SSO says blue dress and Oye Oye. Omkara says this is the worst situation as we could not confide anything. Gauri is talking about Dabangg pyaar of SSO when Anika says there is a problem. She says the brothers are in a fix. She says Oye Oye is our codeword for danger. Anika says they are in a mess. She sees Svetlana in the bushes and pretends to be distracted. The girls have a generic conversation. They depart from the spot. Svetlana decides to chase them. Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) leaves in a car with a doll in the backseat. Svetlana is glad that they have left. Anika tries to analyse the situation and recollects SSO looking at the CCTV camera. She thinks he wants me to go to the CCTV camera room.