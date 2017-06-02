Ishqbaaz 2nd June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay apologizes to Anika in the pool thanks to Omkara and Gauri

Ishqbaaz for the day is rains for the Shivika shippers who were struggling in the heat of the dessert with nil or negligible Shivika scenes. Though the episode starts with OH-MY-MAATHA -saas-turned -“pure evil” Pinky(Nikita Anand) take us through a ride to hell and back, as the episode progresses we see what we really always wish to see. Pinky warns Anika(Surbhi Chandna) to leave the Oberoi mansion by doing something so terrible that Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) himself will throw her out, in three days or at the end of three days she herself will speak to Shivaay about his birth(Now this woman is the same who made us vouche for her when she called Shivaay-“mera bachcha” with so much intensity!!!). She further reveals to Anika that she bore a child to Shakti which was dead and so Shakti hiding this fact from the entire world took one of Kamini’s twins and gave him to Pinky, with one sole purpose of getting ahead of Tej(Mahesh Thakur) in the race for a heir to Oberoi lineage. Anika sees Shivaay walking toward them and gets really stressed but Pinky is so cool about this, she threatens to reveal this to Shivaay right then. Anika begs her to let it be and not break Shivaay. Pinky walks away after re-instating her demand. Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) watches Anika crying and then notices Shivaay walking towards her but before Anika can speak to him he ignores her walks off(Now Now Shivaay…we do not like to see our khidkithod Anika crying). Gauri calls up her husband (who hangs up on her at every small instance..ahah but not this time Omkie). Gauri gives a very super idea for bringing our Shivika together again(we love you Gauri!)(Also Read: 3 Reasons why Ishqbaaz’s Oberoi Special conquered the TRP charts)

Shivaay comes to meet a sulking Prinku(Subha Rajput) with her favourite Pesto Pasta. He tells her no one in the house has eaten anything because she is sad and hungry. She has the pasta but also requests Shivaay to reconsider his decision and give Ranvir(Ayush Anand) one more chance. Gauri comes to meet her Anika bhaujayi and strolls with her on the poolside while speaking about the three angry brothers and there ways. Anika supports Shivaay when Gauri says that he is tadibaaz, she dreamily speaks about her cute “Billuji”. Now Gauri asks her the million dollar question”can your billuji do anything for you”, Anika says yes and here Gauri pushes her into the pool. There Omkara hurriedly informs Shivaay that his Anika has fallen into the pool(and that too without Shivaay?!!) Shivaay runs to the poolside and before we know he grabs his Anika from under water and hugs her, asks her why she cannot be more careful. Anika is still in shock and blurts out that this is Gauri’s doing. As the both watch Omkie and Gauri signal them all the very best and walk away-Gauri still very proud of her“dhansu” idea. Prinku finds an opportunity and runs out to meet Ranvir who takes her away with him. Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) comes to Prinku’s room with food but finds blankets draw on a projection on the bed, she falls for Prinku’s deception and goes away thinking she is asleep. Now left alone Shivika create their pool scene and Anika tries to walk away accepting that everything was her fault but Shivaay is not letting her go. He pulls her close and apologizes for overreacting. He says he was confused with all that happened and also he says something like-ma ka rona-dhona(yes..you are getting there Shivaay). Anika is overwhelmed by her Billuji once again.

Precap: Shivaay is his naughty self and he wants his wifey to wear a sexy night dress. Anika though is pretty sure that she is not a 2rs cheepdi and refuses to wear that thing. Shivaay is SSO and warns her that if she will not wear it he himself will make her. She agrees and goes to wear the night dress as Shivaay awaits eagerly and he is shocked to see her actually wearing it and how- she wears the dress over her own clothes-now thats what we call “Being Anika”.

