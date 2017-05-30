Ishqbaaz 30th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pinky and Kamini join hands, Anika falls into Pinky’s trap

Ishqbaaz for the day is full of anxiety rising material, yes, because we just want to see our Shivika-while we are getting to see more of anti-Shivika elements with Pinky(Nikita Anand) and her plots getting more and more evil by each passing day. Pinky arrives there when Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) and Om(Kunal Jaisingh) thrash a crazy Ranvir(Ayush Anand). Ranvir says he loves Priyanka( Subha Rajput) and he would rather dies than forget her. He also goes on to reveal that Priyanka had got him to hospital when he had fallen off the balcony. This shocks Shivaay as he realises that Prinku had lied to him in hospital that day. Priyanka cries as Shivaay demands an explanation. Anika(Surbhi Chandna) tries to intervene and Shivaay screams at her to keep out of this when he is trying to speak to his sister. Pinky gets an amazing idea by this she realizes that she can use -a brother Shivaay- as a leverage. Shivaay and Om throw Ranvir out of the house with a warning to never come back. Anika comes to Shivaay who apologises to her for screaming, Anika though justifies his reaction saying she would have done the same. Shivaay notices Pinky and goes on to speak to her. He says he is sorry if she was hurt by anything Anika did. Anika interrupts and says she is the one at fault so she will say sorry, she begs Pinky to forgive her(we hate this!), she says she considers Pinky her own mother. Pinky is cornered by the sorry and decides to play along. She hugs Anika saying she is a mother and she cannot stay angry with her kids, she hugs Anika while whispering to her that nothing has changed for her and she would soon drive Anika out of the house. Anika is left shocked and helpless by this.(Also Read: Pinky mixes acid in mehendi and blames Anika for it, Ranvir prepares to marry Priyanka by force, ACP Bhavya Pratap Rathore to use Rudra as the scapegoat)

Buama talks to the two Bahus and tells them the mehendi will be done in the evening now and for now they can ask their husbands to do the choodi rasm by making their wives wear it. Anika notices a tensed Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) and asks her about it. Gauri says she herself would wear the choodi as Om might be busy. Anika being Anika will not have it and asks Om to come there. She hands over Gauri’s hand and the choodi to Om saying he needs to fulfil the rasm with her. He looks on angrily at Gauri but Anika threatens him with dire consequences(Being Bhabhi) and he agrees. Anika leaves and Om leaves Gauri’s hand and gets irritated. Anika reaches her own room and finds an eagerly waiting hubby who hugs her and thanks her for what she did. He says she being there he knows his family will never break. Anika says she never saw a family but learnt all about it from her tadibaaz Shivaay only. Shivaay asks her about the choodi, and makes her sit to make her wear them. He slowly puts the bangles one by one in her hand kissing her hand each time, they have a blazing romantic moment when Jahnvi disrupts it by calling Anika away. Shivaay is left yearning for his Anika.

Pinky calls up Kamini(Amrapali Gupta) and tells her about Ranvir getting thrashed in the house. She says she saw pain in Priyanka’s eyes and ask Kamini to do as she says as they both would benefit from it. As Anika goes to get the mehendi designs from the study on Buama’s saying Pinky follows her and purposely stands in her way talking to somebody on phone that she tired of Anika and will get jher out of the house soon. She asks somebody to meet her in the back lounge area of Oberoi mansion by 7:00oclock. She walks away happily as she knows Anika heard her. Anika thinks Pinky is again plotting and decides to find out about it.

Precap: Pinky asks Anika to show her mehendi and as she sees she asks why she is not wearing it in the other hand. Suddenly Pinky looks surprised seeing something and they turn to see a married Priyanka and Ranvir.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com