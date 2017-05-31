Ishqbaaz 31st May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pinky succeeds, Shivaay blames Anika

Ishqbaaz for the day has some real sad news for all of us-Shivika shippers- as we see Pinky(Nikita Anand) laugh, Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) scream and Anika(Surbhi Chandna) distraught. Pinky exclaims as she sees a married Priyanka (Subha Rajput) with Ranvir(Ayush Anand). Shivaay and Om(Kunal Jaisingh) confront Prinku as she says she married Ranvir in a temple. Shivaay thrashes Ranvir as Om holds Prinku back. Priyanka runs to save Ranvir and tells her brothers that she did this out of her free will. She tells them that Ranvir had deceived her on Kamini’s(Amrapali Gupta) saying who is not actually Ranvir’s mom. She insists that she trusts Ranvir even as her brothers try to talk her out of it. Anika and Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) stop an angry ShivOm from killing Ranvir on the spot. Ranvir tells Shivaay that he came in through the back lawn door and took Priyanka away and convinced her. Pinky jumps in at her cue and asks how come the back lawn door was open. Shivaay demands the CCTV footage. The family stands shocked to see Anika going out and then coming in also Ranvir following soon after.(Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Shivaay and Anika to get separated; actress Additi Gupta to enter the show!)

Shivaay is now beyond confused and Pinky is elated. Shivaay asks Anika what she was doing there, Aniks does not want to reveal about Pinky to Shivaay so she just says she did not help Ranvir. Shivaay asks her again then why was she there. Ranvir helps out his query then saying Anika bhabhi helped him as she cared for Prinku as a friend more than Bhabhi. This corners Anika completely, who is left saying she did nothing. She finally relents on saying that she heard Pinky speaking to someone on phone and she followed Pinky. This makes Pinky go into one of her famous and now downright irritating antics. She wails, cries, curses, pleads and blames Anika for attacking her again. Shivaay is now in no mood to hear Anika out and he warns her to drag his mother(really Shivaay!) one more time into it and she is going to have it. Shivaay asks her to leave as he does not wish to talk to her anymore. A very shaken Anika leaves the place crying as Shivaay too is not left unaffected. Pinky continues her rant saying it is not Anika’s fault as she does not realize that they make big life choices only after checking the lineage and family background, Anika has none so she did this. Shivaay throws Ranvir out of the house and Prinku cries as she goes to her room.

Precap: Pinky says she will drive Anika out as she is Pinky Oberoi with brains and courage to do this, Anika says she is confident that how much so ever far Pinky goes for this she and Shivaay cannot be separated.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com