Ishqbaaz 5 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Gauri throws herself into the wrestling arena as Omkara faints

Anika (Surbhi Chandna) teaches Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) how to drink tea in true chawl style. She asks him to slurpp and drink it. She pulls his leg by telling him that he will have to take bath with rain water and will have to brush his teeth without a toothpaste. He gets shocked. She laughs and tells him that she was joking and asks him to go and freshenup.

Shivaay and Anika see a few builders entering their chawl and get shocked. The builder tells them that they have come to destroy the chawl. Shivaay asks who is his boss. He tells him Shivaay Singh Oberoi is his boss. Shivaay recalls his Dadi’s words and decides not to reveal his identity to the builder. The builder pushes him. Anika gets angry and asks Shivaay to tell him who he is. He says he cannot afford to lose the task. He goes and sits on the dynamite. The builder asks him what is he trying to do. He tells him that he will solve this problem as a common man and hence he is quietly sitting in protest. Anika asks him why is he doing all this. He tells her that breaking the chawl was a professional decision but saving it is a personal one. He tells her that he knows that she and Saahil have a lot of memories attached to this house and he can’t let anyone destroy them. Anika sits on the dynamite along with him. The builder gets bewildered.

Builder calls his engineers and ask them to teach them a lesson. Shivaay holds his hand and asks them to stay away from Anika. Builder decides to take them to his boss. Khanna gets shocked to see Shivaay and Anika in front of them. He tells the builder that he is his boss. Builder apologizes to him and vanishes. Shivaay and Anika pull Khanna’s leg by calling him, ‘Boss’.

Dadi welcomes back Shivaay and Anika into Oberoi mansion. She tells them that she was sure that they would complete all the tasks successfully. Rudra asks then why did she make them do all this. She tells them that there was everything in their relationship but they never realized that they are perfect for each other and hence it was important for them to make them play these games. Rudra and Bhavya start complaining about each other. Shivaay and Dadi take Bhavya’s side and tell Rudra that they are sure he must have done something wrong. Dadi asks them to stand according to their teams. They request her to forget the game for a day. She agrees.

Gauri tries to convince Omkara to call off the wrestle but he tells her that is a Oberoi and they never accept defeat without giving a tough fight. Balram’s friend comes and tells Omkara that he can watch as many videos as he wants but he will never be able to defeat Balram. Omkara wrestles with him and manages to pin him down. Gauri cheers for him. His friend runs away. Omkara asks who should he practice with. Gauri says he can practice with her. She comes forward and falls in his arms. They both share some romantic moments. Gauri sees Omkara practising late night and calls Bhavya and asks her to give her some wrestling tips.

Next morning, Gauri tries to give Bhavya’s tips to Omkara but he refuses to listen. He bumps into someone and falls on the ground. Gauri tries to wake him up but he doesn’t open his eyes. The villagers start making fun of Omkara and ask Gauri to make him wear her bangles. She gets furious and tells them that she will wrestle with Balram on Omkara’s behalf and complete her husband’s challenge. They tell her that they don’t fight with girls. She asks if they are scared. Balram’s grand father asks him to teach her a lesson. He announces that whosoever’s back will hit the ground first will lose.

Gauri enters the arena and gives him a good fight but faints in the end. Omkara wakes up and enters the arena and makes Balram fall on his back. Gauri stands up. Omkara asks if she is fine. She asks how did he manage to defeat him without knowing wrestling. He tells her that he got so angry to see him attacking on her that he couldn’t control himself. He asks her why did she jump into the arena. She tells him to complete his challenge. The Mukhya accepts his defeat and blesses the couple. ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz 4 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay lives Anika’s life in the chawl