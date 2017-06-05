Ishqbaaz 5th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shivika on fire while Anika is still in Pinky’s trap

Ishqbaaz for the day is a boon for all Shivika shippers as we see the glimpse of the much awaited intimacy as our eager and hopelessly in love Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) tries to get his lady understand his intentions and our ever so brilliant Anika(Surbhi Chandna) happily acting ignorant to her hubby’s advances. The episode begins with both of them still in the pool as Shivaay tries to apologize for his over-reaction before and also re-instates his faith in her by saying he is sure that she had nothing to do with Priyanka’s(Subha Rajput) marriage to Ranvir(Ayush Anand). Anika does not want to speak about it and so Shivaay diverts to his favourite topic for the moment-..and we are not complaining at all. Shivaay tells his Anika that once she had told him that he would soon say that she makes his breathe stop, Shivaay says this is that day, and indeed his breath stops when he sees her. He pulls her close into his arms as she reminds him that they are in the pool and also in a very public area. An hesitant Shivaay lets go of her and asks her to follow him to their room. Anika asks him to go and she would just be there. As Shivaay goes, Pinky walks in from behind a curtain and signals Anika about their 3 days agreement. Anika is now left thinking how Shivaay is all ready to take their relationship forward and how Pinky aunty is trying to destroy everything. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz fans feel that Pinky – Anika’s saas-bahu track is the worst one ever!)

Ranvir brings Priyanka to his house and Kamini(Amrapali Gupta) welcomes them with aarthi and all. She is elated to have the golden bird from the Oberoi family in her hand now. She tells Priyanka how she has accepted her wholeheartedly, she clicks her pictures with Ranvir. Kamini thinks bout how she would now enjoy making Priyanka cry, in the process making the entire Oberoi family cry. Anika walks into her usual room but is surprised to see a splendidly decorated room and an eagerly waiting hubby. Anika asks him why all this and Shivaay tells her pretty point blank that it is supposed to be their first night. Now our darling Anika being what we love her for gets thoroughly confused and asks him how is it their first night when they have shared this room so many times. She also goes on to guess that probably the bed is new and so it is the first night and further she tries to guess that probably SSO has cracked a major deal so he wants a celebration. An exasperated Shivaay is thoroughly annoyed that his deal here is not getting signed as his wife is simply not getting his point. Finally Shivaay grabs her and reminds her that she is his wife and she does know how a husband and wife should be. Anika gets the signals right finally and a relieved Shivaay gifts her a night dress for the night. Anika downright calls him a cheap husband and says she is not a 2rs cheapdi and will not wear it. Shivaay becomes the SSO and warns her that he would himself do the honours of making her wear it if she herself did not. Anika goes off to wear it as Shivaay waits happily. He is in for a disappointment as she arrives wearing the night dress on top of the dress she is already wearing. Shivaay tries to make her wear it himself but Anika is not to be caught and she runs away in full speed.

Next day morning as Shivaay speaks on his phone Anika walks in with information about how much water they waste by taking bath and throwing at each other. Shivaay pulls her close to show her an alternative way to show her anger rather than throw water. She writhes out of his embrace and goes on to check the arrangements as Pinky taunts her about why she is doing all this when her marriage is just going to end. Shivaay comes in time to stop Pinky’s rant. Anika is sad and in thoughtful mood and tells Shivaay that marriages that have a promise will stay strong for ever but those which are not meant to be will never. Shivaay is taken aback by the sudden change in his Anika’s mood. Anika notices Priyanka and walks to her and ask her what is bothering her. Shivaay wonders if something is worrying Anika.

Precap: Everyone is searching for Anika during the Sangeet ceremony as Shivaay tries to call her repeatedly. Finally they all turn and look towards the entrance as they are shocked.

