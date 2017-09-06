Ishqbaaz 6 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Bhavya starts getting possessive of Rudra

Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) enjoys India’s cricket match with Rudra and his gang of boys. While Bhavya watches Awards’ show with Anika (Surbhi Chandna). Rudra calls all his college friends to his house and throws a bash for Shivaay. Rudra makes fun of Shivaay for standing in a corner like a uncle. Shivaay enters the party and dances with all the girls. Anika and Bhavya get worried to hear loud music and decide to check what’s going on in the house. Shivaay and Rudra get high. The girls come and pull them to the dance floor. Anika and Bhavya get shocked to see them dancing with other girls. Shivaay and Rudra get scared and suddenly start dancing with each other. Anika and Bhavya ask Shivaay and Rudra to dance with them. Shivaay-Anika and Bhavya-Rudra enjoy the party together.

Next morning, Shivaay gets shocked to find himself on the floor. Anika tells Bhavya that they will have to find out what did the boys do after they left the party. Shivaay wakes up Rudra and asks him what all happened last night. He tells him that they got drunk and danced the entire night. They get shocked to see bottles and food lying on the floor. Bhavya tells Anika that they should go out and check what are they up to. Anika asks her why is she getting so angry. Bhavya tells her that Rudra’s acts do no affect her because she knows he is mad. She asks her if she saw how was he dancing last night. Anika asks her if she has a problem with his dance style or his dance partner. Bhavya tells her these things do not matter to her atall. She tells her that he can dance with as many girls as he wants, it doesn’t affect her. Anika asks her why is she giving explanations.

Rudra gets shocked to see Natasha’s dead body on his bed. He asks Shivaay to save him. Shivaay decides to call the police. Rudra suggests calling Bhavya instead of an outsider. Shivaay goes to the bar to find his room. He comes back and gets shocked not to find the dead body on the bed. Rudra tells him that he hid her at the pool side. Anika asks them what are they talking about. Bhavya tells them that she feels as if they are hiding something from them. Bhavya gets scared to see blood marks on the bed and asks them what’s wrong. Dadi brings Natasha and tells them that she was looking for them everywhere. Shivaay and Rudra get overexcited to see her alive. Anika and Bhavya get suspicious of them.

Tej sees a lady praying at the grave yard and thinks she is Jhanvi. He tells her that he is doing all this because of Svetlana as she has some strong evidence against them which can put them behind bars. He asks her to go back to Oberoi Mansion and drop the idea of taking them along. He tells her that he will come back to her very soon. The lady turns around. Tej gets shocked to see Svetlana. She gives him an electric shock. He fains. Svetlana leaves him as soon as she sees Jhanvi. She goes and tells her that the police is looking for an Oberoi couple in a murder case. She asks her to leave as soon as she can. Jhanvi asks her to come with her. Svetlana ties up Tej and tortures him. She threatens him to play along and not try to act smart.

Rudra’s friend gives him the idea of buying a lottery ticket if he wants to earn instant money.He goes and asks Bhavya to give him 500 rupees from his first salary. She asks him why does she need them. He tells her that he needs them to return her 25,000. She gives him 500 with a heavy heart.Rudra gets disheartened to lose the lottery. Bhavya sees everything.

Balram tells Omkara that he has not accepted defeat yet as they cheated on him. His grandfather scolds him and asks him to leave. He gives them the Shiv-Parvati idol. Gauri tells him that this is not just a idol for her but a living example of true love. Gauri asks him what’s his idea of true love. He tells her that he has no opinion on it.He tells her that they make a really good team. She asks him if she is just a team partner for him. He tells her that they must leave. ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz 5 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Gauri throws herself into the wrestling arena as Omkara faints