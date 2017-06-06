Ishqbaaz 6th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay accepts Ranvir for Prinku, Anika has a plan!

Ishqbaaz brings with a ray of hope for all of us already swooning Shivika fans, as we have Anika (Surbhi Chandna) hit upon an idea and we hope it is to save our Shivika for us. The day begins with Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) planning something out with his Khannaji. He turns to leave hen Anika corners him asking him where he is off to. She obviously is in a mood to spend as much time with her Shivaay as possible before she is forced to leave him forever. Shivaay now takes the opportunity to remind her of how she left him in total despair last night when she ran away from his romantic advances. Anika gets super conscious and says she would not talk about it as she tries to walk off our Shivaay cannot keep his hands off his wifey. He kisses her to her surprise-and our delight! He then wraps her up in his tight embrace while he reminds her that hsi intentions from the last night remain unfulfilled and today they would celebrate the sangeet with everyone and later their first night alone. He walks away leaving his lady in a trance. Pinky(Nikita Anand) -we hate to say- comes to break the moment for us and Anika. She reminds Anika that she just has 2 more days to fulfil her agreement post which she would tell Shivaay about his birth. Anika begs her not to do that. Anika thinks about how she can leave Shivaay when Shivaay is her life. She cries as she remembers every moment spend together and all the goof ups she had around him. She smiles, she cries and she thinks as she picks up his clothes and hugs them. She picks up his watch and remembers an incident from the past where Mrs. Kapoor was trying to blackmail Shivaay with the video of Dhaai ma related to Omkara(Kunal Jaisingh). She thinks about something as she hold the watch(We really hope it is not destructive…and it makes Shivika survive this Pinky melodrama)(Also Read: Ishqbaaz: This Qubool Hai actor is the latest entrant from the show)

Pinky meets Kamini(Amrapali Gupta) who taunts her about destroying her so-called son’s life and happiness just to prove that he listens to her and loves her. Pinky says she knows her son loves her and listens to her. Kamini takes the opportunity to taunts her again about the “my son” rant, Pinky warns her and says she would soon avenge that. Later as the sangeet progresses Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) asks Priyanka(Subha Rajput) to gift Anika as a part of a ritual. Pinky plays her dirty game and says the ritual is done as a couple post marriage so she advises they could just drop the ritual. Shivaay interrupts bringing in with him Ranvir(Ayush Anand) and talking about giving him a second chance. Shakti objects to this but Shivaay then shows them a video. He had send Khanna on a mission to Ranvir with 30crores and annullment papers. He asked Ranvir to sign them and take the money but Ranvir point blank refused saying he wants his wife back. This video impresses the entire family and they decide to give Ranvir a second chance. Pinky happily says her son is awesome but Shivaay effortlessly gives Anika all the credit saying he understood that marriages need to be worked on and not broken easily. Shivaay hugs Prinku and Ranvir as they gift Anika as a part of the ritual.

Precap: Everyone is searching around for Anika, Shivaay is worried and decides to search for her. Anika is at a house and lo-presto-Tia baby is back. Anika says she needs her help and she wants to ask her some questions. Later Anika comes back with someone in ghoonghat to the Oberoi mansion.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com