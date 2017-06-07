Ishqbaaz 7th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tia back as Anika’s confidante, Shivaay presents Ruvya as married couple

Ishqbaaz starts with Pinky(Nikita Anand) and Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) searching for Anika(Surbhi Chandna) as she has the songs lists for the sangeet. The entire family end up searching for her and even poor Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) is unaware about his wifey’s whereabouts. Anika meanwhile is with her all-time-favourite(guess who is back) Tia(Navina Bole). Anika asks Tia to help her out, Tia promises any kind of help as she is forever indebted to Shivika for what they have done for her. Anika asks her something for which she requires an answer. Shivaay desperately tries to call Anika as Pinky starts her dirty guesses about Anika and Jahnvi is the one to stop her this time. This leads to an argument between them but they are calmed by Shivaay. Shivaay gets a call from Commissioner Khan-Bhavya’s(Mansi Srivastava) superior. Later as Shivaay plans to go out and search for his lady she suddenly materializes at the entrance with a lady in ghunghat. Shivaay walks up to her and asks her why she was not picking up his calls. She says her phone was on silent and that she was out with Gauri(Shrenu Parikh) to get her ready for the sangeet. Shivaay takes Anika aside and asks her to never leave him like that ever again. Anika retorts she felt the same way when he left her a while back for 1hour. Shivaay gets romantic again and reminds her about their first night after sangeet, Anika blushes bright red! As usual soon after this “blush blush” moment we have Pinky to distract us a bit, she reminds her again about time running out on Anika. Anika this time gives it back to Pinky-and we are all claps(seriously Pinky we are tired of the 3days crap). Anika tells Pinky she need not waste her time by reminding her 10times a day and asks her to concentrate on the sangeet. She leaves a cornered Pinky wondering what suddenly came into Anika.(Also Read: Shivaay accepts Ranvir for Prinku, Anika has a plan!)

As the sangeet is about to begin everybody praises Gauri for her beauty. Omkara too is not left untouched by her charm, Gauri notices the two officials around and flies into a surprised Om’s arms. She tells Om that those officers are around. They get lost in each others eyes and suddenly realze, Jahnvi comes and teases them about being beautiful together. Anika walks down and again wraps Shivaay in her charm, he automatically gets pulled to her side. He gets all naughty and cute all over again pulling Anika to his arms. Shaktiji interrupts and calls Shivaay out of his dreamworld. Shivaay begins the sangeet with a announcement. He tells the press that his brother Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) is now married to Bhavya( Mansi Srivastava). Rudra is welcomed into the Oberoi mansion even as Bhavya is tensed about this false announcement , Rudra is elated by this newfound glory. It is revealed that Shivaay had already updated his family about Rudra and Bhavya being under the radar of a gangster for being prime witnesses of a murder, he was informed so by the commissioner, Shivaay found this way to protect his brother. Anika and Gauri are pretty excited about the new jodi “Ruvya”so much so that Anika wants to put a kala teeka for them and Gauri feels they might actually get married towards the end of this drama. Their husbands as usual are left desperately trying to stop them. The entire Oberoi family have a wonderful sangeet with dance on “Bole Churiya”.

Precap: Pinky opens a necklace set as Anika’s gift but as it is heavy one she purposely closes it and opens another one saying the other one was for Gauri and this one is for Anika which is lighter simpler one. Anika throws the set as Pinky gos and as Shivaay tries to apologise for his mother’s behaviour she says she wants a sorry from the one who did the mistake and walsk out of the room even as Shivaay is left stumped by the angry avatar of Anika for actually nothing.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com