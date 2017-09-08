Ishqbaaz 8 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay gets restless to hear ‘I Love You’ from Anika

Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) come down for ‘Phoolon Ka Chaadar’ function. Shivaay gets upset as soon as he sees Pinky coming towards him. Khanna thinks of the CCTV footage getting blocked and wonders whether to tell Shivaay about it or not. Bhavya comes out to the pool side. She notices a handcuff and pulls it. She gets happy to get a flower shower. She gets amused to see Rudra and asks him if he did all this. She thanks him for making her feel so special. He asks her to always keep smiling.

Anika throws a bucket full of yellow flower petals on Shivaay. He faints. Anika gets shocked and asks someone to call the doctor. Shivaay tells her that he doesn’t have much time left and asks her to confess whatever she wants to. Anika sees a pack of pills in his pocket and tells him that she is not a fool. Everyone gets shocked. Shivaay starts laughing with everyone else. Anika gets surprised to realise that everyone was a part of this. Khanna tells Shivaay that some one has breached the security and entered the house. Shivaay asks him to find out who has entered their premises.

Jhanvi enters the house with Peter. Everyone gets shocked to see him dressed like a Goan. He tells them that he is Peter D’Souza and not their father, uncle or brother. Kaveri comes after them. Everyone gets shocked to see Svetlana. She introduces herself as Kaveri, Peter’s wife.Jhanvi tells the Oberois that she doesn’t know why are Tej and Svetlana pretending to be someone else and hence she has brought them here so that she can keep a eye on them. She asks them to play along until the truth comes out. Shivaay suggests informing the police inspector. Jhanvi stops him and tells him that she doesn’t want to put Tej in any problem. Anika says that they cannot let Svetlana stay in this house as Omkara hates her. Shivaay says he cannot let Omkara suffer because of her.

Peter enters and asks for fenny. Rudra asks him why is he doing all this. Peter refuses to come out of his character.He touches his mother’s feet and leaves.Shivaay and Anika request Rudra to co-operate. Bhavya decides to start the investigation on her level. Rudra tells Bhavya that he will be her partner in this investigation. She tells him that they are no more required to play the husband-wife drama and tells him that she is shifting to the guest room. He convinces her to stay back. She agrees to stay in the bedroom and asks him to shift to the guest room.

Next morning, Shivaay gives them an idea of having one more function in the house to distract Svetlana. Svetlana asks Tej how is he feeling after coming back to his house. He tells her that he is feeling like a stranger in his own house. He asks her what has she come here for. Svetlana tells him to take something. She keeps a key in her cupboard. Tej gets suspicious.

Meanwhile, Balram and his friends set the hospital ablaze. Omkara and Gauri realize that the hospital has caught fire and try moving towards the exit door. Gauri safely brings Omkara out of the hospital and runs back inside as she realises that she has left the idol inside. Omkara tries to stop her but falls because of his leg injury.

Gauri takes the idol but finds it difficult to come out of the hospital because of the flames. Omkara goes inside the building and brings her out in his arms. He drives off with Gauri.Omkara asks her why did she put her life into danger for this idol. She tells him that this idol is extremely important to his family. Gauri faints.