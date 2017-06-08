Ishqbaaz 8th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Anika decides to break Shivaay’s heart before leaving him forever!

Ishqbaaz starts with Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) trying to lure his lady to their room soon. Anika (Surbhi Chandna) promises to be there and asks him to go. As usual we have “kebab mey haddi” Pinky(Nikita Anand) staring at her soon after and she comes back reminding Anika about the crappy 3 days. Anika asks her to do as she says so that Pinky’s wish can be fulfilled. Anika reaches a heavily decorated room and she is disturbed she will have to break Shivaay heart before she leaves him forever so that he does not miss her later. Shivaay comes up behind her and hugs her. But soon we have interruption, from Pinky as usual(can we just throw this woman into the pool and not pick her up at all!!). Shivaay too is as irritated as we are but Pinky will not listen. She charges in with a so called gifting ceremony. She opens one box with heavy jewellery and closes it saying it was for Gauri(Shrenu Parikh), next she opens a box with a simple neck piece and gifts it to Anika. She goes off her job happily done. Anika throws the box and tells Shivaay how can Pinky do that. She says she has been doing everything for this family yet fails to get any respect. She says she had to beg for jewellery from Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) the other day when again Gauri received the better one. Shivaay is left shocked by this sudden U-Turn in the character of the Anika he knew. Anika walks off angrily leaving poor Shivaay to his misery. Anika cries her heart out outside and begs forgiveness of Shivaay. (Also read: Ishqbaaz: Anika and Tia join hands to reveal the mystery of Omkara – Shivaay)

Next day morning Jahnvi shouts at Pinky for sending Prinku(Subha Rajput) to Kamini’s(Amrapali Gupta) house. Pinky says Kamini was unwell and Prinku wanted to go so she let her. Anika hears this argument and sees an opportunity to further destroy Shivaay’s (..and our) heart. She says probably Kamini is faking illness as saas usually does. She says every saas does this to bring trouble for her daughter-in-laws. She goes on shocking Jahnvi and Shivaay who stand in total amazement at the Anika they see. Anika tears Pinky apart(though we completely agree with every single thing she said) and walks off- ..and we are left begging “please don’t destroy Shivika for us” . Prinku on the other hand is tending to her mother-in-law and she in return asks her to remove all her jewellery and give them to her as the world outside is too bad for Prinku to keep wearing it. Prinku happily hands it over to Kamini. Shivaay is left thinking Anika is not this.Tia (Navina Bole) speaks to Anika asking her if she is sure about doing this as there is no turning back and probably Anika and Shivaay will never be the same again, and Anika says she is sure. Later Shivaay signs some papers and hands them over to Khanna asking him to get the shareholder’s signatures. As Shivaay goes off Anika takes the papers from Khanna.

Precap: Shivaay asks Anika if she took the papers from Khanna, she says she cannot let him hand over half the shares to OmRu when she knows Shivaay worked hard for it. Shivaay says they are his brothers and he would readily write off everything to them.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com