Ishqbaaz 9th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Anika uses ShivOmRu bond to break ShiVika, Pinky devastated as Kamini enters Oberoi Mansion

Ishqbaaz today gives us major feels about the now confirmed impending “time-lapse” as Anika (Surbhi Chandna) paves her way out of Oberoi mansion while also packing small memories to take away with her in the form a her SSO’s video recording (now she makes us cry!!). The episode so begins with Shivaay(Nakuul Mehta) cooking and Anika making a recording of him, as she tells him that it is for her to carry when she goes-which she might-this makes SSO shocked as he clarifies, she lies she meant she is making it to keep as they would like to see themselves young when they are too old. SSO gets lost in his old Anika and feels she would be very cute then-aww..these two, how are we supposed to learn to live without them!?. Anika asks him what is special as he is cooking, he says he is handing over a part of the shares to his brothers and he wants to celebrate the occasion. Anika remembers taking the papers off Khanna and walks out of the kitchen as Khannaji enters. She waits for the explosion, as she awaits Shivaay’s anger at knowing what she did. Shivaay comes out fuming and asks her if she stopped the share transfer. She says she did as she cannot bear her husband’s hard earned money being enjoyed by the two brothers who have nothing to do with the business. Shivaay says he would happily give away everything to his brothers. Shakti (Siraj Mustafa) and Jahnvi(Mreenal Deshraj) are shocked at this new Anika that they see and Shakti asks her why all this. Anika stands firm and says she is just thinking about her husband. Pinky(Nikita Anand) is very pleased at the new development and is happy that her warning came through well and Anika is almost on her way out. Shivaay stands amazed at what he sees,-we so hope he sees through her pretense;yes he should know his Anika better than this– he walks forward holds his Anika and asks her what is making her do this, he says he knows she loves OmRu just as much as he does(yes she does!!-we do not wish to lose AniRu and AniKara too in all this mess..please). Anika stands firm on her point and walks away leaving Shivaay to his confusion.(Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Shivaay loses his cool after seeing Anika’s greedy avatar)

Enter Kamini(Amrapali Gupta) who meets Shakti who stops her from entering his house he reprimands her and her intentions(like really Shaktiji!!). She returns the jewellery she took from Prinku(Subha Rajput) but Shakti discovers them to be imitation and he agains taunts her for her intentions. She sees Shivaay passing by and threatens to tell him the truth and Shakti is all pleading and begging her not to do so(wow Shivaay..both your mothers are hell-bent on revealing the truth to you and Anika is the only one paying!! sigh) As Shakti holds her hand Pinky watches them both and is devastated, she is being closely watched by Anika who now realises what makes Pinky so bitter. Pinky meets Anika and praises her for building up such a huge plot to pave her way out. Anika though is in a mood to show her the mirror today. Anika tells Pinky that she was wondering how Pinky could hurt Shivaay with the truth even if it was to hurt Anika. Anika says she realises that Pinky is just taking revenge from an innocent Shivaay for a mistake that has nothing to do with him. She also makes Pinky realise that apart from Shivaay she has nobody for herself while Anika would have Shivaay in her heart forever even if she is far away from him. Priyanka meets Ranvir(Ayush Anand) and he hands her over his salary while promising her that he would try hard to keep her happy always, she says she is happy just being with him. They hug as Ranvir promises he would never let Priyanka cry(now we sincerely hope this is true especially when this relationship comes at the cost of our ShiVika).

Precap: Anika gulps down an entire drink Shivaay made for himself before he can stop her, she later gets intoxicated and is about to tell Shivaay the secret-we hope she does.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com