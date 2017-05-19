Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta gets robbed after bank account gets HACKED!

Nakuul Mehta aka Ishqbaaz‘s Shivaay Singh Oberoi has been robbed! The actor found out a few hours back that his bank account has been hacked and he has lost some money too. After lodging a complaint at the DN Nagar police station, the actor tweeted to Mumbai Police and asked if he is required to report to the cyber crime police station, too. The police department was quick to reply and assured him that they will investigate into the matter.

@MumbaiPolice Bank acc got hacked & significant monies siphoned off. Complained to DN Nagar Police station. Do I register with cyber pstn? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 19, 2017

@NakuulMehta Not required. They will investigate and if found necessary they will transfer to cyber Police station — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 19, 2017

We just hope that the hard-working actor gets all his money back . Off lately a lot of cyber crime cases have emerged in the country. A few days back WannaCry — the largest ransomware attack, infected systems all over the world. Popular food app, Zomato, also got hacked. Although its impact on India has been relatively less, Sanjay Bahl, director general of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), says that ‘Wanna Cry’ has not “seen its end” as multiple modules can still emerge and cause disruptions.

“The larger operating system is on the mobile, which is Android. We don’t know what will happen if that gets hit. That will be a different ballgame altogether. Hackers will always be two steps ahead. We do not know what is going to come next and whether this is the end of this particular (attack) or if there will be a variant of it coming,”he added.