Ishqbaaz actress Additi Gupta is in no hurry to get hitched

Actress Additi Gupta best known for shows like Qubool Hai, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ishqbaaaz and Pardesh Mein Hai Mera Dil is enjoying being single to the hilt. She split with her boyfriend of five years, Rizwan Bachav earlier this but has no regrets. Additi says like every parents, her mom and dad also want to see her settled but there are no plans of tying the knot anytime soon. In a statement, she said, “I don’t feel like I have to start planning about my marriage so early. But yes it is a wish of my parents who want to see me settled. Even the society, keep asking my parents about my marriage plans. Such questions are sometimes funny or else irritating. They also let you blush (laughs). I’m happily single after my breakup. But as of now I’m not dating anyone but enjoying my single status.” (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: 13 hot pics of Additi Gupta aka Ragini that prove she is a real fashionista!)

The Ishqbaaz actress also revealed that she struggles to keep her professional and personal lives separate. “I mostly mess up! Like if something wrong professionally, I sulk about it at home as I bring my problems back home. Be it was my partner or my parents they can see me sulking. Likewise, if there is some stress in my personal life, people on the sets read it by my face. But yes, while I’m working I forget all about it as acting is my passion. I’m out of Additi and totally the character I’m playing.” (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Additi Gupta enters the show to separate Shivaay and Anika)

She got a lot of appreciation as Ragini on Ishqbaaz and totally enjoyed working on the show. Her fans want to see her in a lead role now. She says, “Like anyone else, even I want to see myself growing more and more. I am enjoying my success but yet I need more. I’m thankful to my fans that their love has given me my identity as an actor. It feels nice to know that your hard work is being appreciated,” she concludes.