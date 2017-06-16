Ishqbaaz: Additi Gupta enters the show to separate Shivaay and Anika

After Qubool Hai and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Additi Gupta is back with yet another spicy role. The actress will now be seen in Ishqbaaz in another negative role. She will be entering the show with an intent to separate Shivaay and Anika. The producer of the show, Gul Khan, shared the first look of Additi’s entry on her Instagram with a shayari. She captioned the new promo,” “Yeh intezaar Bhi Ek imtehaan hota hai ! Isi se Ishq ka shola jawaan hota hai! Hum intezaar karenge Tera Qayamat Tak! Khuda kare ke Qayamat ho aur tu aaye” No one could have put it better than Sahir ofcourse”.

Ankit Raaj will also be entering the show along with Additi as her brother. Not to mention, Additi looks damn stylish just like the other characters in the show. The long dangling earrings that Additi was sporting in the promo is a classic Ishqbaaz since most women in the show have been seen wearing the similar kind. As far as Ankit is concerned, he plays a cool dude villain in the show but will be a bit obsessive and a psychopath. Incidentally both Ankit and Aditi have worked with Gul Khan in Qubool Hai. Looks like Gul is working with a lot of old faces in the show right from Surbhi Jyoti to Additi and Ankit. (ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz: Tej to drop bomb on Shivaay’s head by declaring his illegitimate status)

Additi started her career on television from Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil as Heer. But after that, the actress has only been seen as a negative character in quite a lot of shows including Qubool Hai and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Check out the promo of the show right here.

So what do you think? Tell us what you feel about the new promo and the twist in the comments below. Stay hooked with us for more.