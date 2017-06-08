Ishqbaaz: Anika and Tia join hands to reveal the mystery of Omkara – Shivaay

Ishqbaaz saw a slide in the TRPs this week and fans are blaming the extended Pinky (Nikita Anand) for this downfall. Well, the drama is going to continue for a few more days. As we know, Tia (Navina Bole) has made a re-entry on the show and she will be helping Anika (Surbhi Chandna) unfold the mystery around Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) being an illegitimate child. Earlier, the track was how Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) was the child born out of wedlock and Shivaay did not want this truth to be out before him. Now, Pinky has told Anika that SSO is the lovechild of Shakti (Siraj Mustafa) and Kamini played by Amrapali Gupta.

With Anika being to move out of the Oberoi mansion if she wants to keep Shivaay’s relationship with Pinky intact, these are tough times for her. It seems Tia will spy on Pinky and Shivaay to find out the truth. Moreover, Anika in a bid to lower her image in front of SSO will start a fight over a paltry piece of jewellery being gifted to her by Pinky. She will say that Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) got a bigger jewellery item. SSO will be surprised to see such kind of behaviour from her.

Reports suggest that in the coming episode, Anika will tell Shivaay that Pinky must fall on her feet and apologise for gifting her that necklace. Will Shivaay be able to tolerate this? Or do you feel that SSO will try to investigate what exactly is going wrong with Anika? Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…