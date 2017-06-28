Ishqbaaz: Anika to make a re-entry into the Oberoi mansion, Pinky will be left fuming

In the upcoming episodes of Ishqbaaz, we will see a lot of developments. Firstly, Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will make a re-entry as she will be hired as the wedding planner for Ragini (Additi Gupta) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) marriage. She will call off her engagement with Siddharth and wedding bells will happen again in the Oberoi mansion. Pinky (Nikita Anand) will be left fuming on seeing this. In the coming episodes, we will see Samar (Ankit Raaj) and Anika coming closer. We guess he will feel that she is the best for his sister’s wedding. Ragini will make sure that Samar falls in love with Anika so that her route is clear to marry SSO. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz turns one; Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna celebrate – view pics!)

Moreover, Barun Sobti will also make an entry as Advay Singh Raizada on the show to promote Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. He will bring Anika with him though he will play Shivaay’s friend. Barun is a photographer in IPKNND 3 and we guess he might be hired as a wedding photographer. We can sense that the whole Tia (Navina Bole) will be repeated once again. Will Shivaay find out why Anika behaved in that manner before he marries Ragini? (Also Read: Twitter’s reaction to Ishqbaaz duo Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna’s love making scene is NSFW – read tweets)

Another buzz is that Kamini (Amrapali Gupta) will slyly take over the Oberoi Empire and also demand her son back from Pinky. The Priyanka (Subha Rajput) and Kamini drama is getting nastier by the day. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…